Olivia Might Be Dating This Music Producer, So Here's What To Know About Him

This is not a drill: Olivia Rodrigo may be in a relationship! On Wednesday, June 30, the singer was seen with someone named Adam Faze at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Tuesday, June 29. The two were there for the Space Jam 2 premiere party. According to E! News, Rodrigo invited Faze to the event as her plus-one, and even introduced him as “her boyfriend.” Although neither star has confirmed they’re dating, fans are so happy over the possibility Rodrigo has found someone special in her life. So, who is Adam Faze? Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Following the Space Jam 2 event, a video surfaced online of the rumored couple having a moment together while seemingly waiting in line for a ride at the park. The clip, which was uploaded to TikTok by Stuart Brazell on Wednesday, June 30, showed Faze hugging Rodrigo from behind. That wasn’t the only PDA the stars appeared to show that night. An insider reportedly told E! News at one point, they were seen “holding hands."

While you wait for the couple to go Instagram official, here are five fast facts you should know about Faze.

1. He’s a TV, film, & music video producer.

In March 2020, Faze teamed up with fellow producer Jamie Dolan to launch the production company, must be nice, which is known for its anthology series. In June 2021, news came out Faze started his own production company called Faze, and its first project would be the indie film Who Am I? starring 13 Reasons Why’s Alisha Boe and Brandon Flynn.

Faze has also produced music videos for Goody Grace, including for his song “Girls in the Suburbs Singing Smiths Songs,” featuring G-Eazy.

2. He used to have a podcast.

According to Deadline, in 2015, Faze had a podcast called A Leg Up, where he interviewed Jay Leno, Ron Meyer, the Duplass brothers, and Gary Oldman. Although he no longer records it, episodes of the show can be found on Apple Podcasts.

3. He’s a writer.

Get this: Faze was once an editorial contributor for Forbes. His author bio describes him as a twenty-year-old "storyteller and creative entrepreneur focused on one thing and one thing only: the future of entertainment." Since that was four years ago, that makes Faze 24 years old, aka, six years older than Rodrigo, who’s 18.

4. He seems to like his privacy.

Faze’s personal social media accounts are currently private, so fans don’t know much about him. However, he has a professional Instagram account named @itsnotafaze where he occasionally announces new projects.

5. He reportedly met Rodrigo through a mutual friend.

A source reportedly told E! News! Faze and Rodrigo "met through industry friends" a few months ago. The insider didn’t reveal how long the pair have apparently been together, but they said Rodrigo “seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious."

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Faze and Rodrigo definitely seem to be smitten with each other!