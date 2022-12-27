On Nov. 5, Aaron Carter passed away at age 34, leaving behind his fiancée Melanie Martin, 30, and their son Prince Carter, 1. For the family’s first Christmas without Carter, Martin honored the singer’s memory with quite a few sentimental Instagram posts. Plus, according to an insider, Martin had other nostalgic holiday tributes planned for her late fiancé this winter.

“We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever 🦋💕,” Martin wrote on IG on Dec. 25, alongside a video of their Christmas gathering. “love your mini me and hunni💔🎄❤️.” Her video included several clips of their celebration, including a video of Prince and a close-up of an ornament, featuring Aaron’s name and angel wings.

This wasn’t the first time Martin remembered Carter’s legacy this holiday season. “Playing all your home alone Christmas 🤶 songs …💔💔you should be here with us 🥹,” she posted on Dec. 24, sharing a video of Carter from last Christmas Eve. That same day, she posted a photo with Prince with a sweet caption: “You left me a part of you I get to keep forever ❤️🦋.”

A source told TMZ that Martin had other plans in mind to keep Carter’s memory alive this season. Reportedly, Martin put together a scrapbook of photos of her, Carter, and Prince and planned a meal, including Kobe beef, which is what Carter made for Martin and her family last year. She also apparently gave her son a child-sized dirt bike. Per the source, since Carter was a fan of dirt bikes, Martin thought that he would have bought one for his son.

Martin was awarded full custody of Prince on Dec. 15. (Per Page Six, Prince had been staying with Martin’s mother since September due to alleged “concerns over drug abuse and domestic violence.”) At the time, Martin told People, "I am excited about getting custody of our son. Aaron took it really hard when our son got taken away. I know Aaron would have been ecstatic. This victory is in his honor. I only wish Aaron could be here to share this moment with me.”