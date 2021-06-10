Here's Everything We Know About 'A Million Little Things' Season 4 So Far

A Million Little Things is coming back for more. After Season 3 left off on a massive cliffhanger, it’s a relief knowing the ABC family drama still has plenty of life left in it. So while you wait to catch up with Eddie (David Giuntoli), Rome (Romany Malco), Maggie (Allison Miller), and the rest of the gang, here’s everything to know about A Million Little Things Season 4.

Warning: Spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 3 follow. The final scene of A Million Little Things Season 3 was a shocker, to put it lightly. The season ended as Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) lured Sophie’s (Lizzy Greene) abuser Peter (Andrew Leeds) onto his porch before throwing a bag over his head and dragging him inside. Whether or not Gary will truly go through with killing the guy is unclear, but it’s easily one of the most surprising twists in A Million Little Things history.

Luckily, the show is coming back bigger than ever before: In an interview with Deadline, creator D.J. Nash revealed Season 4 will have a whopping 20 episodes. “There’s no question we have enough [in us] to do 20 incredible episodes this season,” Nash added.

Here’s what we know about Season 4 so far:

A Million Little Things Season 4 Release Date

ABC

A Million Little Things normally premieres in September, but Season 3 was delayed until November 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nash tweeted that ABC is hoping to return to the ordinary September release date for Season 4, so fans will have to keep their eyes peeled this fall.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Cast

It’s unlikely that the show’s core cast will change in Season 4, but hopefully Delilah will be around more next season. Because actor Stephanie Szostak wasn’t able to leave her family in New York and film the series in Vancouver because of quarantine restrictions, so Delilah was mostly absent from Season 3. But her character appeared in the season finale, so hopefully fans will see a lot more of her in Season 4.

A Million Little Things Season 4 Plot

ABC

Since Season 3 ended on such a big cliffhanger, it seems likely Season 4 will pick up right after Gary apprehended Peter. Eddie also received a call from a woman claiming to be the driver who hit him in the Season 2 finale, so hopefully he gets answers on that front. Meanwhile, Delilah will certainly keep pondering whether she wants to move her kids back to France, Regina (Christina Moses) will deal with the closure of her restaurant, Rome will continue helping his foster son Tyrell (Adam Swain) in the wake of his mother’s deportation, and Katherine (Grace Park) and Eddie will attempt to share custody of Theo (Tristan Byon).

A Million Little Things Season 4 Trailer

There’s no trailer for A Million Little Things Season 4 just yet, but you can expect it to air sometime this fall to get fans hyped for new episodes.