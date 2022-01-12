Tom Holland Is Reportedly Being Asked To Host The Oscars

Tom Holland is kicking off 2022 on top of the world. Not only is he still flying high as the star of one of the biggest movies ever, Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he is also reportedly in talks to helm another massive project: the 2022 Academy Awards. That’s right — Tom Holland could very likely host the 2022 Oscars, making it the first ceremony since 2018 to have a host. (Elite Daily reached out to the Academy for comment on Holland’s reported involvement but did not hear back in time for publication).

There’s been some buzz around Holland potentially hosting the Oscars for a while now, since he expressed interest in the gig during a Dec. 24 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Of course I would host the f*cking Oscars!,” he told the publication. “Yeah, if they ask me to, I would, and it would be very fun. I would really enjoy it.” At the time, it wasn’t really clear if the Oscars would even have a host, given that the past three Oscar ceremonies have gone hostless. The last time someone hosted the Oscars was when Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2018 awards show.

But now, ABC has officially confirmed the 2022 Oscars will have a host. Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, confirmed the ceremony is going to have a host this year during a virtual press tour on Tuesday, Jan. 11, per The Hollywood Reporter. While Erwich didn’t name any names, THR reported that the Academy has reached out to Holland about potentially hosting this year’s show after his comments.

The reports come during a pivotal moment for Holland’s involvement in the ceremony, as his movie Spider-Man: No Way Home is being pushed as an unexpected Best Picture contender. The only Marvel movie to ever earn an Oscars nomination was Black Panther in 2019, which was up for Best Picture among its seven nominations. It wound up losing Best Picture but did take home three trophies.

If Holland does host the awards, there’s also the question of if he’ll host solo or with someone else. The obvious choice for a potential hosting partner would be Holland’s girlfriend and Spider-Man co-star Zendaya. In his initial comments about his interest in hosting the awards, Holland said he’d be open to sharing the experience. “By myself would be great, and with someone I love would be even better,” he told THR. “I think a shared experience is always better than a solo experience. I’m happy with either, but it would be a very fun evening — I’m sure very stressful, but it would be a lot of fun.”

Everything is still up in the air at the moment, but it sure sounds like we might get to see Tomdaya take the spotlight together on movies’ biggest night.