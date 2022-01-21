There’s a new trend picking up speed on TikTok, and unfortunately, it has nothing to do with lip-syncing to hilarious beats. Women all over New York City are teaming up to expose the man they’re calling West Elm Caleb, who is reportedly going around the city ghosting women left and right. However, there’s one good thing to come out of this. You can get a free vibrator if you’ve kept your Caleb receipts with this Womanizer #WestElmCaleb vibrator giveaway.

We all know that being ghosted is no fun, so the team at vibrator company Womanizer has decided to make pleasure a priority for people who’ve suffered at the hands of the TikTok-famous mustached serial dater running rampant in NYC. Specializing in vibrators of all shapes and sizes, Womanizer is offering one of their patented Pleasure Air Technology sex toys to any person who shows up in their DMs and has proof of their interactions with Caleb.

You don’t even have to go into that much detail about how it all went down. All you have to do is follow @womanizerglobal on Instagram, then just DM the company with a screenshot of your text exchanges, even before he ghosted, to receive your free vibrator. It’s really that simple. Unlike that short-lived, ultra-confusing relationship with Caleb.

Womanizer

Originating in Germany, Womanizer’s goal is to empower people across the globe to take joy and pleasure into their own hands (literally). When the company heard about the dating casualties of West Elm Caleb, they wanted to ensure that the affected people got what they truly deserve by offering what they’re calling “online dating compensation.” Honestly, it may even be better than that almost third date with Caleb would have been.

If you’ve been reading along with the West Elm Caleb story and are starting to think that you just may be dating the infamous furniture designer, you’ll want to hop onto TikTok and check out the posts under the #westelmcaleb hashtag ASAP. There are tons of posts by women who’ve been on dates with Caleb and describe him and his behavior so you can double-check if you also swiped right on him.

There are also Caleb’s signature moves to consider. If the guy you’ve been seeing is named Caleb, designs furniture for West Elm, and suggests going to the Met for your second date, you may want to be a little cautious. We can’t know for sure what #westelmcaleb’s motivations are for all these dates, but one thing’s for sure: you can definitely look out for yourself in the sometimes-murky dating world.

If you or someone you love has been ghosted by one West Elm Caleb, you’re definitely entitled to online dating compensation. But in all seriousness, being ghosted sucks, even when you realize it’s happening to tons of other people and it had nothing to do with you, personally. So why not treat yourself with a free vibrator for your troubles? And when you’re ready, get back into the dating scene. Just think twice if anyone named Caleb sends you a playlist entitled “furniture boy.”