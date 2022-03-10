Throughout Love Is Blind Season 2, Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen’s relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. They actually seemed stronger for it — until their wedding day when Lee said, “I do not.” Apparently, an off-camera fight exposed some major holes in their relationship. Still, that didn’t stop them from giving their romance another shot post-filming. The duo actually dated for a few months after the show before eventually deciding to go their separate way. It’s no surprise, then, that fans were hoping that they’d be back “on” again soon. Third time’s the charm, right? Sorry to disappoint, but there are some legit reasons why Lee will never get back together with Jansen.

On March 10, Lee appeared on Barstool’s Tea With Publyssity podcast. During the interview, she explained her current sitch with Jansen and why the romantic side of their relationship came to an end. “That door is shut for me,” she told host Alyssa Amoroso. “You know, I’m glad we gave it a second shot... I think that I would have had regrets if I didn’t see, you know, how that relationship turned out. But I think, you know, ultimately, we’re just very different people with different needs and wants, and I don’t think that we’re compatible as long-term partners.”

During the interview, Lee also explained her heightened emotions at the Season 2 reunion. “The reason why I was so emotional was, you know, we watched the episodes at the same time as everyone else. So watching our love story play out, all those memories come back, all those feelings,” she said. “I had just watched the wedding episode before filming the reunion episode, and so I think I was just very emotional kind of seeing the fallout... How my ultimate decision to say no impacted Shayne and his mom.”

Though things didn’t end the way Lee and Jansen expected (or hoped), that doesn’t mean there’s any bad blood between the two of them. “I will always have a soft spot for Shayne in my heart,” Lee added. “We did go through this experience together, he was my partner through just everything. I’m so grateful and thankful for him.” Plus, on IG, Jansen commented on a clip of the interview, writing, “Oh I can’t wait for this I’m ready.”

Love to see some supportive exes!