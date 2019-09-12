Here's Exactly How To Keep Your Cool When You Run Into Your Ex

If the breakup is still fresh, or even if it’s not, you may have some lingering feelings of anger toward your ex. When that’s the case, a mature, amicable moment of closure may not be what you want. Sometimes, you just want them to know that you’re still angry, and that’s OK. It’s also not uncommon. Daydreaming about giving your ex that perfect insult may not be the healthiest post-breakup hobby, but it’s definitely a comforting one. Whether you just want to “call [them] an idiot” like one Redditor or give them a more in-depth heartbroken message, the world is your oyster.

For many people, the main source of anger is feeling like they wasted time on their ex. “You were the most garbage human I have ever known and I cannot believe I wasted two years of my life being with you,” one Redditor wrote. Another had a similar issue with what they saw as time wasted. “You owe my dog an apology. She slept in a laundry room for 10 months when she's the one I should've been sharing the bed with,” another person on Reddit explained.

Of course, not every angry message to your ex needs to be quite so serious. There’s a place for pettiness — and, honestly, I love to see it. Stella, 23, told Elite Daily that she’d love to tell her ex, “Your art is bad! And I don’t want to be with someone with poor personal hygiene!” (LOL.) Stella isn’t the only one with a creative insult up her sleeve, either. Christene, 27, explained to Elite Daily that if she ran into her ex, she’d say, “You're an egocentric jack*ss. And I should have let you pay for more dinners.” As Olivia Rodrigo would say, it’s brutal out here.

But some have a slightly more sympathetic approach to giving their ex one last dig. “You suck. Jk hope all is well. You were a sh*tty boyfriend but you’re still a good person,” one Redditor wrote. Juniper, 32, had a more bittersweet message in mind. “I thought I could love you enough for you to be good to me and better to yourself.”

Whichever route you take, venting about your anger to your ex (even if you’re only daydreaming about the off chance that you run into each other), feels pretty good.