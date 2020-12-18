The Gift Your Partner Wants For The Holidays, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

You can be totally smitten by someone, take diligent notes on their likes and dislikes, snoop for potential present ideas, and still not know what to gift them on special occasions. But before you throw in the towel and buy them a gift card (no shade to gift card stans!), look to the stars to determinewhat to gift your partner for the holidays. It doesn't matter if your partner is "the Co-Star type," a casual consumer of astro memes, or a total astrology non-believer. Their zodiac sign can offer you way more insight into their personality than they think.
Brownie points for you if you've figured out your partner's birth chart. Peep the list below and keep an eye out for your partner's moon sign and Venus sign. These can give you even more guidance into their likes and dislikes, hence, even more brilliant gift ideas. With that in mind, relax, warm up some hot cocoa, and start taking notes on what to surprise your partner with this year, based on their zodiac sign.
