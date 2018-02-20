Here's The Truth About What Squirting Feels Like

Female ejaculation, commonly referred to as "squirting," is one of those sex happenings that not everyone can experience. It's not someone's fault if they can't squirt, and it's not their partner's fault either. Both squirting and not squirting are totally normal. Experts have not been able to decipher why some people can and others can't. So, what does squirting feel like? Exact sensations vary — every body is different — but there are a few general things you can expect.

It's important to remember that when, people with vaginas squirt, the fluid is coming from the Skene glands and projecting out of the urethra, not the vagina. Dr. Lauren Streicher, an Associate Clinical Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Feinberg School of Medicine told Elite Daily that medical experts aren't 100 percent positive as to whether or not the fluid is really urine, or just urine mixed with Skene glands secretions, but as it does come from the bladder, it is definitely a urine-related fluid.

“Some women do ejaculate fluid from the Skene glands, and there are some women that also lose urine when they hit an orgasm,” says Dr. Streicher. “It’s virtually impossible for a woman to know the difference when it’s happening to her, because in any case, it’s going to be wet, and it’s going to come at the time of orgasm.”

She also says there's no science to prove that people who squirt have better orgasms than people who don't. A normal orgasm can be just as good as an orgasm accompanied by fluid. As for what it actually feels like to squirt... take it from Redditors who claim to have actually experienced it themselves.

Some Say Squirting Feels Like A Pleasurable Release

What’s more fun than an orgasm? An orgasm with a side of water works. “I squirt like crazy mad. It’s like a pleasurable buildup and then a release,” said one Redditor. Another agreed, adding, “For me, it’s like complete relaxation ... Just a release of pressure.”

Some people reported that squirting changes the sensation of their climax. “I usually feel more relaxed after [I squirt] — whereas if I have an orgasm but do not squirt, I’m almost always ready to go again,” a Redditor explained.

Some Say Yes, Squirting Does Feel Wet

You might confuse it for having actually peed, because, in a way, you did. One user told the story of her first squirting experience: She urinated right before sex, but said, “When my partner was stimulating me, I felt like I had to go pee.” She was confused, but decided to go with the flow. “I left a huge wet spot on the comforter.” How do you know if you came or peed? Well, there’s one way to find out. She continued, “I asked him if I just squirted and he said I did — all over him.” When she asked if he was sure she hadn’t peed, he confirmed it tasted “nice and sweet.”

Another Redditor described the sensation feeling like she’s going to pee when she comes, calling it a “warm, gushy splashing” that arrives after G-spot stimulation and muscle contractions in your vagina. (P.S. Some scientists say the G-spot doesn’t actually exist, but no matter what you call it, when you find something that feels amazing for you, keep doing you — literally.)

Some people experience a feeling that’s not quite like urination. One person explained, “There is a deep pressure that builds up and it feels differently than urine when it comes out. Sometimes it pours out, other times it squirts out.”

You Might Not Even Realize You’re Squirting

There’s a lot going on during sex: bodies, fluids, pleasure, emotion, and so much more. So much goes on, in fact, that it’s pretty darn common to not squirt and not even know it. Fluid secretion doesn’t typically change the pleasurable sensations you feel during an orgasm. One user said, “[Sometimes,] I don’t feel anything at all, and the only way I know I’m squirting is to look down and see it spraying out, or for my partner to tell me it’s happening. It’s super hot to watch, especially seeing just how much he absolutely loves it.”

Squirting Is Hot!

Stop right there before you let yourself think squirting is weird or gross. Au contraire. “He says he loves it, can't get enough of it, and goes wild when he sees and feels it happening, which makes me feel like a sex goddess,” one Redditor shared. “I felt like the sexiest thing alive when I sat on his face for the first time and he sat up afterwards just dripping from me, grinning ear to ear.

Remember, you can still have a great orgasm without squirting! Don't let a lack of squirt convince you that you're not having great sex. Any sex that is consensual, communicative, and fun for both parties is great sex, squirt or no squirt.