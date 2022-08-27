When I bought my first-ever sex toy as a broke 20-year-old college student, I had no clue what I was doing. I was too timid to properly research the difference between a dildo and a clitoral stimulator, and my one requirement was that any sex toy I bought had to be dirt cheap. With that in mind, I ended up buying the most affordable item I saw — a bright pink rotating rabbit vibrator. It did its job beautifully. With a little more experience and years later, I still love scouring the internet for the best products to satisfy my body (and wallet). And now that summer is ending, I have my sights set on finding the best waterproof sex toy to add to my rotation.

As a sex and dating coach, my sex toy standards are a little higher than most. Products need to come from reputable and inclusive brands, contain body-safe materials, and be truly waterproof to get you off in the bed, bath, and beyond. After searching high and low, I found some of the best sex toys from Adam and Eve and Babeland — and they’re all under $40! As a bonus, some of them are on sale. Scroll through and see what catches your eye. Although your hot girl summer may be ending, putting yourself first doesn’t have to.

Waterproof Double Silver Bullets Adam & Eve This dual-bullet waterproof sex toy features two powerful modes for direct stimulation. $24.95 SEE ON ADAM & EVE Double the trouble, or double the pleasure. The dual bullets feature powerful vibration modes with stronger-than-average motors. The best things in life really come in twos!

Waterproof Finger Fun Vibrator Adam & Eve This vibrator features a multiple-speed dial base control and stretchy finger ring. $19.95 SEE ON ADAM & EVE Into finger play? Take your sexy adventures up an extra notch with this vibe that’s great use during oral or penetrative sex. It comes in multiple speeds and is small enough to bring with you anywhere and everywhere.

Waterproof Gyrating Bullet Babeland This bullet vibrator has intense multi-speed settings and two pleasurable modes. $24.99 SEE ON BABELAND This non-phallic gyrating bullet gets down to business ASAP. The water-tight construction, various vibration modes, and perfectly-rounded tip for super sensitive pinpoint stimulation make it the perfect sex toy for your water play adventures.

Candy Cane Waterproof Vibrator Adam & Eve This candy cane vibrator is shaped for easy, smooth penetration. $21.95 SEE ON ADAM & EVE Sugar, spice, and everything nice. This durable candy cane vibe is great for beginners. The versatile vibe can massage, penetrate, and offer you stimulation anywhere you please.

Gaia Eco Bullet Vibrator Babeland This vibrator is biodegradable and whisper-quiet with one stimulating speed. $17.99 SEE ON BABELAND This petite mini bullet vibrator is battery-operated, waterproof, and eco-friendly with its biodegradable materials. The one-touch button is perfect for external stimulation. Not only that, but it’s a pastel dream that comes in aqua, coral, or green.

Waterproof Prostate Massager Adam & Eve This sex toy has multiple speeds to choose from and is perfect for users of all levels. $29.95 $19.95 SEE ON ADAM & EVE Looking to stimulate your honey’s prostate? The multi-speed vibrations with its adjusted twist-base control make this prostate massager perfect for partnered play in the tub. The toy has a long shaft with an angled tip that’s guaranteed to have you trembling. Don’t just take it from me: Customers say it’s given them some of the most mind-blowing orgasms ever.

Kindle Vibe Multifunction Waterproof Blue Babeland This vibrator has a smooth bulbous rounded tip, ten speeds, and easy-to-use control settings at its base. $27.99 SEE ON BABELAND The slim blue vibrator packs a mighty punch. Not only does it have ten speeds and functions, but it also comes with a “turbo boost” button to give you an extra boost of intensity when you want it the most. Thanks to the simple waterproof design, it’s also super easy to clean.

Wallbangers Waterproof Clit Vibrator Adam & Eve This rabbit vibrator is versatile to use at every angle; horizontal, vertical, and everything in between. $34.95 SEE ON ADAM & EVE Voted the top vibrator for doggy-style in the shower, this rabbit vibrator was made with a textured shaft and a strong suction cup base for your wildest fantasies. The soft jelly material also warms and bends with the touch of your body for an extra sensation.

Lighted Shimmers LED Glider Babeland The sleek, contoured, transparent stimulator has multi-speed vibration settings. $17.99 SEE ON BABELAND Do you love taking bubble baths in the dark? Bring this gorgeous, pastel pink stimulator into the bathroom with you next time. The contoured massager is great for internal or external pleasure.

Mini Wanachi Waterproof Massager Babeland This whisper-quiet vibrator is cordless, super quiet, and perfect to please all your body parts. $23 SEE ON BABELAND When looking for a waterproof sex toy, a cordless option is essential. This mini massager covers all of your bases. It’s whisper-quiet and can massage all of your erogenous zones. The super versatile toy also comes in black, purple, or pink.

Anal Adventures Platinum Cock Ring Plug Adam & Eve This sex toy features a penis ring with an attached anal plug for major pleasure. $21.95 SEE ON ADAM & EVE Elevate sex with this multi-purpose penis ring. It comes with an anal plug attached so each thrust targets the prostate for hair-raising enjoyment. Customers claim to love it for individual or partnered sex.

First Time Mini Vibrator Adam & Eve This hot pink vibrator has multiple speeds and a small discreet size. $16.95 SEE ON ADAM & EVE Smooth, silky, and small, this vibe is meant for clitoral and G-spot penetration. What more could you ask for? I recommend this for any beginner looking to pick up their first sex toy.

Mini Sweet Rush Vibrator Babeland This petite vibrator was made for pinpoint stimulation and has a single speed for simplicity. $14.99 SEE ON BABELAND Stop everything you’re doing right now and pick up this adorable limited-edition bullet. Not only is the design super cute, but the petite vibrator can also fit into most dildos, harnesses, and wearables for some extra fun.

Black Magic 7" Vibrator Adam & Eve This long-shafted vibrator has an adjustable dial controller and a special silky coating. $29.95 SEE ON ADAM & EVE For an enchanting night in, grab this velvety smooth vibrator. The low settings are great for foreplay and muscle massages. Plus, it’s waterproof and easy to clean.

Iroha Mini Vibe Babeland This mini battery-powered waterproof vibrator is great for beginners. $32 SEE ON BABELAND If you’re looking for a handheld device, check out this palm-sized vibrator. It offers a simple one-speed vibration setting and a fun, modern aesthetic to sweeten up your boudoir.

Evolved Seduction Adam & Eve This blush purple vibrator has three stimulating speeds with an easy push button control setting. $29.95 SEE ON ADAM & EVE If you want to create a full-body blush, check out this sexy vibe with three stimulating speeds and a powerful motor. It’s covered in a satin smooth coating with a sleek shower-friendly design for the ultimate self-care night.

Petite Sensations Bubbles Babeland This butt plug has three bulging beads and is smoothly coated with supple silicone material. $34.99 SEE ON BABELAND Anal play can be a little, er, messy. Conserve water and add this girthy plug to your soapy adventures. The T-shaped base has seven different vibrations that you can feel with each bead, and it’s perfect for beginners.

Whisper Wand Babeland This customizable vibrator has a removable silicone head for more external stimulation. $37.99 SEE ON BABELAND Want something powerful, yet discreet? This micro-wand vibrator will help you push all of the right buttons. The compact toy has a bendable neck, three intensity levels, and a one-touch control to play with.

Gyro-G Vibrator Babeland This vibe features a compact design and a tapered tip angled for G-spot stimulation. $34.99 $27.99 SEE ON BABELAND The Gyro-G is perfect for — you guessed it — G-spot stimulation. With side-to-side vibrations and multiple speeds to choose from, the waterproof vibrator is great for solo or partner play. It’s sleek, smooth, super sexy, and sure to hit the right spot.

First Time G-Spot Tulip Vibrator Adam & Eve This vibrator features low luscious speeds to pulse-racing high speeds to give you a G-spot orgasm. $19.95 SEE ON ADAM & EVE This vibe isn’t just pretty to look at — it’s so effective that customers rave about the toy for its ability to get them to squirt. The wide tulip head is equipped with multi-speed vibrations with a slim shaft for incredible orgasms.

Although your summer Fridays may be ending, there’s no reason to stop enjoying yourself. Stock up on these waterproof sex toys for some seriously sexy bath time and keep putting your self-care first!