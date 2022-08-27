When I bought my first-ever sex toy as a broke 20-year-old college student, I had no clue what I was doing. I was too timid to properly research the difference between a dildo and a clitoral stimulator, and my one requirement was that any sex toy I bought had to be dirt cheap. With that in mind, I ended up buying the most affordable item I saw —a bright pink rotating rabbit vibrator. It did its job beautifully. With a little more experience and years later, I still love scouring the internet for the best products to satisfy my body (and wallet). And now that summer is ending, I have my sights set on finding the best waterproof sex toy to add to my rotation.
As a sex and dating coach, my sex toy standards are a little higher than most. Products need to come from reputable and inclusive brands, contain body-safe materials, and be truly waterproof to get you off in the bed, bath, and beyond. After searching high and low, I found some of the best sex toys from Adam and Eve and Babeland — and they’re all under $40! As a bonus, some of them are on sale. Scroll through and see what catches your eye. Although your hot girl summer may be ending, putting yourself first doesn’t have to.
We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Although your summer Fridays may be ending, there’s no reason to stop enjoying yourself. Stock up on these waterproof sex toys for some seriously sexy bath time and keep putting your self-care first!