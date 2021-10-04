It’s a mystery that’s plagued pop music aficionados and Harry Styles fans for two years now: what is the true meaning of Styles’ Grammy-winning hit “Watermelon Sugar?” And not to put too fine a point on it, but is “Watermelon Sugar” about the female orgasm? We’ve collectively had our inklings and guesses (which, ahem, have always been yes), but we’ve never really known the answer. At least not for sure. Until now, that is.

At a show in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, Oct. 1, Styles finally revealed the ever-so-sweet meaning of “Watermelon Sugar.”

“This song is about … it doesn’t really matter what it’s about. It’s about, uh, the sweetness of life,” he told the audience, playing coy, as shared in a video on Twitter. “It’s also about the female orgasm, but that’s totally different. It’s not really relevant.”

Cue a series of shocked gasps, clutched pearls, and exclamatory “I knew it!”s across the world.

If you, unlike myself, didn’t spend all of 2020 listening to “Watermelon Sugar” on a seemingly endless loop, please know that the song includes ridiculously sensual lyrics. “Tastes like strawberries / On a summer evenin’,” Styles sings. “It’s so wonderful and warm.” (Goodness me.)

In March of 2020, while performing a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR, Styles hinted at the meaning of the song, saying, ““It’s kind of about that initial, I guess, euphoria of when you start seeing someone or sleeping with someone or just like being around someone and you have that kind of excitement about them.”

But many fans still assumed “Watermelon Sugar” was about a bit more than that. And boy, oh, boy, were they right.

The music video — released in May of 2020 — featured Styles biting into juicy slices of watermelon on the beach, surrounded by plenty of sexy people, making the already saucy lyrics appear even more sultry.

“I just wanna taste it / I just wanna taste it,” he sings. “Watermelon sugar high.”

(I mean, come on.)

All we can do now is thank Styles for putting these rumors to bed (pun intended) and acknowledging the real meaning of “Watermelon Sugar.”