You Need To Hear The Story Of Troian Bellisario Giving Birth In A Car

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams have an incredible story for how they welcomed their second daughter, Elliot Rowena Adams, into the world. During a June 10 appearance on Katie Lowe’s podcast, Katie’s Crib, the duo revealed how Troian Bellisario gave birth in a car, and apparently, it all went down in the hospital’s parking lot.

On the podcast, Adams said he drove the Pretty Little Liars alum to the hospital after she started having rapid contractions. At first, the couple didn’t think much of it, as Bellisario was in labor with their first daughter, Aurora, for over 26 hours. But Bellisario began to feel more uncomfortable as time went on, and eventually, they decided it was time to go to the hospital... though they probs should have left sooner. "I'm starting to have to push my seatbelt away from me... I'm in a lot of pain, but I'm also like, 'I can't be in this position anymore,'" Bellisario explained, per Romper.

According to Adams, Bellisario began screaming as soon as they pulled into the hospital parking lot. “I whip around, and by the time I turn my head around, Troian is fully on her hands and knees and we've gone nuclear,” he added. Not exactly ideal.

The Suits star knew he needed to act fast, so he ran up to a security guard and said, “‘It's all happening, in the car. You need to get the wheelchair down here, you need to get the people, all the people! all the professionals! It's happening!’” But when Adams went back to the car and opened the door, he realized the doctors might not get there in time.

"As soon as I open it, Troian is doing one of her incredible howls,” he said. According to Adams, Bellisario then asked her hubby to get her pants off because she felt the baby coming. "So she is still on all fours, butt facing the windshield. Her butt's at my head level, so I just go and pull down her pants and [the baby's] head is right there,” Adams recalled. It’s official — I’m shook.

At that moment, the actor knew that he had to deliver his daughter himself. "There was no room for panic,” he explained. “You just need to deal with this situation."

"I just look over my shoulder, because I'm still on all fours," Bellisario added. "And I see Patrick holding her upside down, and she's wailing, so I was like, 'She's alive, she's OK. She's breathing." Thankfully, their daughter was delivered without any problems. But Bellisario was definitely right when she said Elliot arrived “under the wildest of circumstances” on Instagram.

Congrats to the happy family of four!