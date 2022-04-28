I’ll be honest: I didn’t think that Kravis could get any cuter. From Frenching on the red carpet to a surprise Vegas elopement, this duo’s love for each other is obvious. And although they usually like to lean into the ~sultry~ side of their relationship (publicly, at least), they have just as many tender moments as they do steamy. Fortunately, Hulu’s The Kardashians is sharing all the sweet details. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, fans learned that Travis Barker visited Robert Kardashian’s grave before proposing to Kourtney.

During the episode, which aired April 27, Kris Jenner told the sentimental story to Kim Kardashian. Apparently, Travis talked to Kris before popping the question. “He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now. It was so sweet, and so tender,” Kris explained, per People. But Travis didn’t stop there. He also wanted to honor Kourtney’s father. (Robert passed away from esophageal cancer in 2003 when Kourtney was 24 years old.)

Kris added, “And then [Travis] said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it... I’m happy. I wish your dad was here to see it, though.” (Fully sobbing, BRB.)

In a clip of a phone conversation between Travis and Kris, he explained his proposal plans. “It’ll happen on our anniversary, which is the most amazing news ever,” Travis told his mother-in-law to-be. “I’m not [nervous], but I know things I want to say to her, and I’ve said them a million times to her, but saying them at that moment is probably going to be the most nerve-racking thing ever.”

Travis also sent his proposal speech to Kris. Per Us Weekly, it read, “A year ago today, I fell in love with you. One night with you is all it took. You’ve been one of my best friends for years. I’ve admired you and adored you for so long. You’re the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?” So sweet.

Though the episode didn’t show Kourtney’s reaction to Travis’ way of honoring Robert, it’s a fair guess that she was moved by this gesture. (I mean, how could she not be?) Plus, it seems like Travis knew how much this would mean to his now-fiancée. Kourtney often posts about her late father, and back in June 2020, she wrote a tribute to her dad on Instagram, thanking him for “teaching [her] about true and unconditional love.”

It sounds like those father-daughter lessons paid off — Travis’ gesture is proof that she found her person.