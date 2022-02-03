A sad moment for a beautiful couple: Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen are going separate ways. On Feb. 2, People reported that Zurkuhlen filed divorce documents against the 13 Reasons Why star after five years of marriage. The couple met through mutual friends in 2005, and got engaged in 2015 before marrying the following year.

News of their divorce comes on the heels of a revealing interview with Time in which Dorfman shared the complexities of their relationship she came out as transgender in July 2021. She shared, "I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we've been learning that as a trans woman, what I'm interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man."

Dorfman added that it has been challenging to go through “puberty” again at 29 years old, particularly when in a marriage. “Some days I feel like I'm 14. As a result of that shift, the types of romantic partnerships I seek out are different,” she said.

Neither Dorfman nor Zurkuhlen have publicly commented on or posted about the divorce quite yet, though it’s clear this decision was likely a long time in the making given the new bounds and dynamics of their relationship.

Dorfman also told Time, "So we've had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends. Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying."

And with that liberation comes change, some of it beautiful, some of it challenging, but all of it incredibly important to one’s journey in becoming their authentic selves. We send Dorfman and Zurkuhlen our love during this new journey.