Call off the ~getaway car~, it looks like Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton’s romance is here to stay. After she was spotted with a glitzy ring at the BAFTAs on March 13, speculation around their current relationship status started, and the rumors are true: Hiddleston and Ashton are engaged, per Entertainment Tonight.

A quick trip down memory lane: Hiddleston and Ashton have reportedly been together for a little over three years. They met on the set of Betrayal, a play they worked on together in London’s West End. At the time, they didn’t confirm their relationship, but a source told The Sun in Sept. 2019, “Tom really has fallen for Zawe in a big way.”

Apparently, they were trying to keep their romance private following Hiddleston’s very public relationship with Taylor Swift in 2016. “They've actually been together for more than six months. But he is so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor that he has gone to great lengths to keep this under wraps,” the insider explained.

They only took their relationship public in September 2021 when Ashton and Hiddleston walked their first red carpet together at the 2021 Tony Awards. Maybe it makes sense, then, that their engagement rumors started with another red carpet appearance?

Fans got to see the diamond ring in all of its dazzling glory after AJ Odudu posted a selfie with the couple from the award show. (Everyone, say, “Thank you, AJ.”)

Twitter was more than ready to celebrate their love. One Twitter user wrote, “protect tom hiddleston and zawe ashton at all costs please.” (Agreed.) Another tweeted, “I hope they’re super happy together. They make a really adorable couple.”

The only thing Twitter can’t agree on? Who they’re more envious of. As one Twitter user wrote, “I know I should be jealous that Zawe Ashton is engaged to Tom Hiddleston but I’m more jealous that Tom Hiddleston is engaged to Zawe Ashton. She’s an icon.”

Huge congrats to the happy couple!