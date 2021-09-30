From Bachelorette fan favorites to hosts, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are the perfect inspiration for your next Halloween costume — especially if you are planning on celebrating the day with your best friend. So if you and your BFF want to get festive, look amazing, and pay homage to Bachelor Nation this Oct. 31 (in the least scary way possible), look no further.

Adams and Bristowe are both Bachelorette stars in their own right, but now that they’ve taken on the role of co-hosts, they have become an iconic duo (perfect for you and your bestie to emulate!) They are both total girl’s girls who both understand the importance of a great first impression and a well-timed rose. Since stepping in after Chris Harrison’s departure from the Bachelor franchise, they have become incredible co-hosts with some killer fits. In all seriousness, who wouldn't want to be them for a night?

That said, if you and your best friend are struggling to figure out your next show-stopping costume idea, take a look at some of these iconic Kayshia (Taitlyn?) moments for Halloween inspo. I promise you won’t be disappointed. Plus, you’ll be able to wear these outfits again and again. Really, this costume is more like a wardrobe investment than anything else.

Their Night One Looks

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN

On their first night as co-hosts, Adams and Bristowe opted for similar LBDs. So copying their these looks for Halloween this year is probably one of the simplest costume ideas out there (and just as easy to accomplish). To nail this costume, you and your bestie should each choose a black dress you’ve been itching to wear and grab a rose or two. That’s literally it.

Their “Men Tell All” Looks

“Men Tell All” is one of the most anticipated episodes of any Bachelorette season. I mean, who doesn’t love a good gossip sesh? Adams and Bristowe totally rocked their on-stage looks for this episode. So if you’re still looking for costume inspo, what could be better? Plus, it’s the perfect opportunity to sport a color-coordinated Halloween costume with your BFF if that’s your speed.

Their “After The Final Rose” Looks

ABC/ERIC MCCANDLESS

Adams and Bristowe nailed their outfits during the finale episode of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season. Their “ATFR” dresses may not be everyone’s cup of tea for casual day wear, but overly shiny outfits are kind of perfect for Halloween. (Plus, Tayshia’s silver look can definitely be repurposed as a Zenon costume down the road.)

If you’re looking for a rose-worthy costume idea for you and your bestie, Adams and Bristowe should be at the top of your list. Not to mention, they’ll be back in the spotlight throughout October — Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, which they’re also co-hosting, premieres Oct. 19. Consider it Halloween costume fate.