If there’s one thing that I know for sure about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s relationship, it’s that privacy is extremely important. For two figures in the public eye, that’s way easier said than done. While Alwyn has been doing press for his role in Hulu’s Conversations With Friends, which starts airing May 15, the actor has fielded plenty of questions about Swift (usually opting for coy, non-revealing answers). In a May 9 interview, Alwyn was asked about how Swift feels about his sex scenes — and surprisingly, he gave a straightforward answer.

“I mean, she’s read the book and she loves the book, so she knows it,” Alwyn told Extra when asked about Swift’s reaction. In other words, Swift knew exactly what to expect of Alwyn’s role. Plus, according to Allison Oliver, who plays opposite Alwyn in these steamy moments, the singer was actually on set for these intimate scenes. Even if she hadn’t been, though, it’s not like these sex scenes are that hot-and-heavy during filming.

Alwyn explained that the intimacy on the Conversations With Friends set was carefully coordinated. “You go through like a lot of rehearsal and kind of in-depth conversations about the intimate scenes and kind of what story we're trying to tell,” he said. “Hopefully, each intimate scene feels different or there's some kind of progression in their relationship.”

At the end of the day, it’s Alwyn’s job, and it sounds like Swift totally understands that. During the interview, he made it clear that she’s a seriously supportive girlfriend. “[Taylor] just, like, couldn’t be a bigger fan of the project,” Alwyn added.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Plus, according to Alwyn, it’s not like filming sex scenes is actually that sexy. In April, he told the Guardian, “They’re essentially choreographed. So they’re like fight scenes. They’re quite mechanical. And obviously they’re weird, funny, strange things to do with your friends. But when [the director is] in the room, cracking jokes, and there’s 10 crew members around, and it’s freezing cold or boiling hot, it just takes all the sexiness out of it.” No wonder Swift was unbothered by it.

Although Alwyn gave fans a little insight into his and Swift’s romance (just barely), it doesn’t sound like he will be making a habit of it. In a GQ interview, published May 9, the actor explained, “Our choice is to be private and not feed that side of things — the more you do that, hopefully, the more that intrusiveness or intrigue drops off.”

There’s something to be said for his optimism. As of yet, however, public interest hasn’t waned a bit, and fans’ curiosity hasn’t become any less intrusive. I have a feeling there will be plenty of sex scene questions in Jaylor’s future.