You’ve seen Tati Gabrielle work her acting magic on You, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and The 100, but you’ve never seen her quite like this: totally unfiltered. In an exclusive video, Elite Daily’s cover star gets seriously candid about how she’d rank her co-star Penn Badgley and his iconic characters, Joe Goldberg from You and Gossip Girl’s Dan Humphrey, in a game of F*ck, Marry, Kill. (NGL, her decisions make so much sense.) She also answers the trickiest questions about dating and relationships that keep your group chat lit. Her advice is all about honesty, respect, and healthy boundaries.

While Gabrielle might not be hopping into your group chat to settle debates any time soon (we wish — she’s off to promote her next movie, Uncharted, out Feb. 18), she sounds off on plenty of tough situations here. For example, if you’re catching feelings for your casual hookup, should you tell them? According to Gabrielle, “The more transparent you are, the easier things become. You just go for it.” And when it comes to moving your text convo to an IRL date, she literally wrote you a script — check it out.

