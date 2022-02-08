Potentially the best part of dating? The food. OK, OK, finding your special someone is obviously the real goal, but getting the chance to eat delicious things alongside an amazing person is a serious perk. If you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day, Shake Shack and DoorDash are looking out for you. Their new dating site, Eat Cute, gives singletons the chance to swipe for sandwiches while searching for a Valentine.

Here’s the deal: If you join Eat Cute and start matching before Feb. 15, the site will send over a coupon for a free Shake Shack Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. All you have to do is upload a selfie, share your dating preferences, select your spice rating, and get swiping. The (literal) kick? The site matches you with spice-compatible singles, perfect for would-be couples who equate sharing a life with sharing meals. After all, the best way to a person’s heart is through their stomach.

But what are you actually getting for your matches? Per the company’s website, Shake Shack’s Buffalo Chicken Sandwich includes a “crispy, hand-breaded chicken breast covered in our Buffalo sauce, topped with our ranch sauce over pickles and shredded lettuce on a toasted potato bun.” (FYI, they’re also selling Buffalo Spiced Fries right now, which are definitely Valentine-worthy.)

Shake Shack

Although I am personally always up for a free sandwich, I had to wonder: Why? In a press statement, Shake Shack's Chief Marketing Officer Jay Livingston explained. “This February, Shake Shack wants all our single fans to find love in a hopeless place — online. By partnering with DoorDash for Eat Cute, we are hoping to use our Buffalo Chicken Sandwich to light the initial spark and help singles everywhere spice up their dating experience,” he said, per The Street.

He makes a fair point. And really, what could be better than bonding over buffalo chicken with a potential SO?