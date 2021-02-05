15 Sex Toys To Buy Yourself Just In Time For Valentine's Day

It doesn't matter whether you're single or boo'd up for Valentine's Day — everyone deserves to get themselves a V-Day treat. And while you can definitely spoil yourself with flower bouquets and heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, you shouldn't be afraid to get yourself something a little ~saucier~. Maybe you'd like a slinky new lingerie set. Perhaps you have your eye on some erotic massage gels or lotions. But if it's toys you're looking for, then I have some suggestions for the best sex toys to buy yourself last-minute for Valentine's Day, which include everything from vibrators to plugs to dildos.
Feb. 14 has a reputation for being more than a little cheesy. (Does anyone really need an oversized teddy bear holding a heart that says "I love you beary much"? I don't think so.) However, when it comes to Valentine's Day-themed sex toys, I think a little corniness is more than OK. From pretty heart-shaped massagers to candy heart butt plugs, these sex toys are ideal for V-Day (and, of course, can still be used any other day of the year). The best part: Most of them are on sale. Make sure to add these sexy gifts for yourself to your shopping cart ASAP.