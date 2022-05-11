Who knew TikTok videos could lead to so much drama? (Besides, like, all of Hype House, obviously.) On May 10, Selena Gomez posted her nighttime skincare routine, which seemed innocent enough. However, fans noticed that Hailey Bieber had posted a similar TikTok that same day... and that Gomez seemed to be rolling her eyes throughout her video. Fans quickly connected the dots — or, at least, they thought they did — and Gomez apologized to Bieber for the seemingly shady TikTok.

OK, so to rewind a bit, Bieber often posts videos of her doing her skincare regime. Considering she’s releasing her own skincare line Rhode soon, that only makes sense. On May 10, the model shared two Get Ready With Me (GRWM) videos, showing off her skincare and makeup routines. The videos were pretty basic — and not in a bad way, either. It’s just that you would be hard-pressed to find anything to criticize about her skincare.

Still, when Gomez posted a similar video that same day, fans instantly thought the Only Murderers In The Building actor was throwing shade. According to screenshots posted to Twitter, the comments section flooded with fans putting two and two together (though their math was... imperfect). One commenter wrote, “Wait... is she trying to make fun of you know who 😳.” Another was less vague, commenting, “rolling her eyes to @rhode by hailey bieber.”

Here’s the video in question:

And the video fans thought Gomez was mocking:

Feels like a stretch, no? Gomez thought so too. She took to the platform to clear the air. “This is why I believe in taking care of your mental health. Guys no idea what I did but I really am sorry. Zero bad intention. Deleting soon,” Gomez wrote, per Page Six. Since then, Gomez has turned off the comments on the TikTok, so they’re no longer visible, but the video itself is still up on the platform.

Here’s hoping Jelena fans keep the drama out of both Gomez and Bieber’s comments sections in the future. Maybe they could take the advice of Bieber herself? “Leave me alone.”