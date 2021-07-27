Sammi Sweetheart Confirmed The End Of Her Engagement On TikTok

Calling all Jersey Shore fans: Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is officially single! She confirmed her breakup with fiancé Christian Biscardi over TikTok (where else?) on July 26. Speculation around Giancola and Biscardi’s relationship started in May when they unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted their photos together. Then, in June, Giancola attended an event without her engagement ring, according to Us Weekly. Definitely not a good sign.

Now, I’ll be the first to admit that plenty of celebrity breakup rumors are less fact than fiction, but, in this case, it wasn’t exactly a stretch to assume something was up. That said, Giancola did not confirm suspicions until July 2021 when she posted a not-so-subtle TikTok about the sitch. In the video, she answers the question “Are you single?” with a simple “yes.” But don’t get too upset; in the same TikTok, she answered the question “Are you happy” with a resounding “YESSS!”

It sounds like, for Giancola at least, the breakup was a good thing. ICYMI, Giancola and Biscardi were together for five years. The couple first confirmed their romance with an IG post in April 2017. After two years of dating, in March 2019, Giancola announced that they were engaged and seemed completely over the moon about it. “I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!" A year later, they ended up having to delay their wedding due to COVID-19. Neither Giancola nor Biscardi has opened up about what happened in the time since then, but they went on their respective unfollowing and deleting sprees in May 2021.

The good news is that Giancola seems content with her newly single status and excited about the future — even though that future will not be on reality TV. (Sorry to be the bearer of bad news!) She confirmed on TikTok that she won’t be returning for the Jersey Shore revival. And although a single Sammi Sweetheart would have been fun to watch, I’m mostly just happy she’s happy.