Um, Is Ross Butler Legit Flirting In Madelyn Cline's IG Comments?

Madelyn Cline and Ross Butler might be more than friends. The duo reignited dating rumors when Butler commented on a Nov. 3 Instagram post Cline shared of her photoshoot with the Hollywood Reporter. The Outer Banks star, who wore a black leather jacket in the snaps, captioned the glamorous pics, “@hollywoodreporter NEXT GEN,” with a red heart emoji. In the comments, Butler shared two seemingly flirtatious emojis: the hot face and the drooling emoji. So, either he’s really into the Hollywood Reporter’s photojournalism... or there’s another explanation.

The two actors first sparked dating rumors when Cline and Butler were spotted dancing together in Italy on Sept. 30. The pair dined at Milan’s CERA restaurant and appeared to be having a great time enjoying each other’s company. Although it looked like something may have been going on between the two, Butler shot down those dating rumors when he landed back in California on Oct. 22 and told TMZ that Cline was “just a friend.” At the time, fans thought the Outer Banks star was dating her boyfriend and co-star, Chase Stokes. But according to People, the pair broke up months ago.

“Madelyn and Chase are no longer together,” a source claimed to People on Nov. 1. “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.”

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, the couple’s rumored split doesn’t seem to be fazing Cline in the slightest. A source claimed to E! that Cline has reportedly “been over” their relationship “for a long time” and is now “talking to other people casually.” The insider added that Cline is reportedly "just kind of living her single girl moment” — and apparently, that involves hanging out with Butler. You do have to admit, they look cute together.