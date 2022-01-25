Accio Tissue, These Romantic Harry Potter Quotes Might Make You Cry

To be fully transparent, I’m a serious Harry Potter fan... but even so, I don’t think it’s a bold or controversial statement to say that it is probably the most iconic book series of all time — and it’s not just because of the adventures or the spells or the potions. Though those pieces of the story are very fun and whimsical, they aren’t really the focus of the books or the movies. The real (hor)crux of Harry Potter is love — in all its different, magical forms.

Familial, platonic, and romantic relationships are explored constantly throughout the series, and there are plenty of goosebump-worthy lines about love to fuel my (and your!) Harry Potter passion. Whether it’s Albus Dumbledore waxing on poetically about the importance of honoring love or Harry Potter himself stumbling through his emotions, the series explores love constantly.

And that’s what makes these books and movies so special. For HBO’s Return To Hogwarts reunion special, Emma Watson, aka Hermione Granger, explained the power of this story: “There’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer. Like, when things get really dark and times are really hard, stories give us places we can go where we can rest and feel held.” These Harry Potter quotes about love do the same.

So without further ado, here are the 20 most romantic lines from Harry Potter.

01 “Always.” - Severus Snape, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Warner Bros. Snape is an extremely controversial character. Although he does have a redemption arc by the end of the series, it’s hard to forget just how cruel he was to his students throughout the books and films. Still, he has one of the most romantic lines in the books and movies: “Always.” In one word, he sums up all of his feelings for Lily Evans, Harry’s mom. Although Lily chose someone else (James Potter) and passed away, Snape never lost his feelings for her. Eternal devotion all in one word.

02 “It is impossible to manufacture or imitate love.” - Horace Slughorn, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince In the wizarding world of Harry Potter, there seems to be a magical solution for everything. Still, the story makes it clear that true love can only come from your heart — and no spell or potion can replace it.

03 “Oh, to be young and to feel love’s keen sting.” - Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince With love, there will always be some risk, but that’s what makes it so exciting. Dumbledore knows it, too. Rather than avoiding the feelings to protect yourself, embrace the possibilities.

04 “To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved us is gone, will give us some protection forever.” - Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone This quote is actually in reference to Harry’s mom who died to protect him from Voldemort. Although she’s no longer alive by the time the books start, her love for Harry still protects him. It may not be a romantic quote, but it speaks to the power of love nonetheless.

05 “What do I care how he looks? I am good-looking enough for both of us.” - Fleur Delacour, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince Warner Bros./HBO Max Although feeling attracted to your partner is important, loving them for who they are matters more. When Bill Weasley is attacked and scarred by a werewolf, Fleur is not turned off by his new appearance. She loves him all the same and cheekily mocks any criticism that would hint at her feelings being so fickle.

06 “When you have seen as much of life as I have, you will not underestimate the power of obsessive love.” - Horace Slughorn, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince Love is powerful, as the Harry Potter characters are well aware. Take it from Slughorn, don’t underestimate the power of your feelings. They’re there for a reason.

07 “You care so much you feel as though you will bleed to death with the pain of it.” - Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix Although this quote isn’t directly about a romantic relationship (Dumbledore’s actually responding to Harry’s claim that he no longer cares about his battle with Voldemort), it definitely speaks to how high the stakes feel when you are in love. Caring isn’t always easy!

08 “Ginny seemed very prone to knocking things over whenever Harry entered a room.” - J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets The Harry Potter books do a great job of capturing the nerves and excitement of first love, and Ginny’s intense crush on Harry is a great example. Although being ridiculously clumsy in front of the object of your affection isn’t ideal, this line is a great reminder that these embarrassing moments happen to everyone.

09 “I never really gave up on you.” - Ginny Weasley, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince From the very beginning, Ginny had feelings for Harry. And what started out as a childlike crush later developed into a real relationship — just like Ginny always hoped it would.

10 “Dumbledore would have been happier than anybody to think that there was a little more love in the world.” - Minerva McGonagall, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince Warner Bros. After Dumbledore’s death in the sixth book, the characters are grieving. Still, one person’s passing doesn’t mean that your life has to stop, too. McGonagall reminds them that, out of all people, Dumbledore would have wanted those he left behind to find and embrace love.

11 “But she wants you.” - Arthur Weasley, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince When Remus Lupin and Tonks fall in love in the books, it comes as a bit of a surprise, especially to Remus. During one conversation about their growing romance, he says, “Tonks deserves somebody young and whole” — aka, not him. Luckily, Mr. Weasley is there to remind him that Tonks is ultimately in charge of who she falls for, and that he better accept the notion that he’s worthy of her.

12 “And without thinking, without planning it, without worrying about the fact that 50 people were watching, Harry kissed her.” - J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince Harry and Ginny’s relationship might have seemed out of left field in the movies, but the books build up their romance way more. And what’s more romantic than a spontaneous kiss between two people who have been friends for years? IMO, nothing.

13 “No, he must have known you would always want to come back.” - Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows In book seven, when Ron leaves Harry and Hermione in a fit of anger, he uses a gift from Dumbledore to find his way back. The coincidence makes Ron doubt himself; he confesses to Harry, “He must have known I'd want to leave you." Harry’s response is a sweet reminder that Ron is more than his mistake — and a subtle way of telling his best friend that he forgives him. Sure, it’s a moment of friendship, not romance, but it’s a mindset that everyone should apply to their important relationships, platonic or romantic.

14 “And I heard it. A voice. Your voice, Hermione. You said my name... and I knew it was going to take me where I needed to go.” - Ron Weasley, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, Part 1 When Ron does reappear in the first part of the seventh movie, he credits Hermione (along with Dumbledore’s gift) with helping him find his way back. He lets love lead — literally — with amazing results.

15 “There was a clatter as the basilisk fangs cascaded out of Hermione's arms. Running at Ron, she flung them around his neck and kissed him full on the mouth. Ron threw away the fangs and broomstick he was holding and responded with such enthusiasm that he lifted Hermione off her feet.” - J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows As any fan of the book series knows, the movies do not fully capture Ron and Hermione’s love story. Their first kiss scene, however, might be the one exception. And considering we had to wait seven books (and eight movies) for it, it’s a good thing.

16 “The ones that love us never really leave us. You can always find them, in here.” - Sirius Black, Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban Despite everyone originally thinking he’s a villain, Sirius Black turns out to be one of the biggest heroes in the Harry Potter series. And this moment, from the third book, might be one of his best. Although he’s referring to Harry’s parents, Lily and James, his statement holds true for all kinds of love.

17 “Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all those who live without love.” - Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Throughout the series, Dumbledore is a constant source of wisdom, and this quote is no exception. Although a flawed character, Dumbledore understands one thing: the importance of love.

18 “We've got one thing that Voldemort doesn't have — something worth fighting for.” - Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix One of the main differences between Harry and his rival lies in their intentions. It’s something Harry doesn’t realize right away, but eventually learns as he finds friendship and love — two things sorely missing from Voldemort’s life.

19 “I'm mad for her. I think it's about time I told her, since we'll probably both be dead by dawn” - Neville Longbottom, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, Part 2 Although Neville and Luna Lovegood are never a couple in the books, the films take a more romantic approach to their relationship. In the last movie, the Battle of Hogwarts pushes Neville to realize he needs to tell Luna how he feels about her. After all, life is short.

20 “He's already used you as bait once, and that was just because you were my best friend's sister. Think how much danger you'll be in if we keep this up. He'll know, he'll find out. He'll try and get me through you.” - Harry Potter, Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince Warner Bros. In an attempt to protect Ginny, Harry temporarily (thankfully) ends his relationship with her. And although I’m usually not a proponent of reuniting with your ex post-breakup, this scene proves why there are exceptions to every rule. In the words of Ginny, “It's for some stupid noble reason, isn't it?” (BTW, protecting your SO from an evil wizard might be the only truly “noble reason” to call things off, like, ever.)

See what I mean? There’s nothing better than some Harry Potter magic. And if this list didn’t prompt a re-read or movie marathon for you, IDK what will.