"They're a true team."
During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2017 engagement announcement, they looked like a unified front. “They're a true team,” body language expert Traci Brown explained. They often hold hands and face each other. Per human behavior expert Susan Constantine-Perfido, this signals strong intimacy.
At the start of their romance, Markle looked “slightly possessive,” per Constantine-Perfido. But according to Brown, the duo quickly started acting “in sync.” She explained that their body language hints at “a perfect match.” So sweet!