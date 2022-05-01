Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged, and naturally, the internet is going wild. The relationship update is still only a rumor, but that was more than enough to send Bridgers’ and Mescal’s fans into a tailspin, as some fans were overjoyed and others were in despair. These tweets about Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal show how fans are totally having a meltdown over the rumored engagement.

A festival go-er at Coachella kicked off the gossip after they told The Sun on April 29 that Bridgers “made no secret of the fact” that the pair would be getting married, and even referred to Mescal as her fiancé at a Coachella party. Of course, Bridgers was performing at Coachella and Mescal was at the music festival to support her.

Though Bridgers and Mescal haven’t made any announcement about tying the knot, the internet is already buzzing about the pair possibly being engaged based on that goss. Fans on Twitter are sharing their excitement for the lovebirds, but are also playfully devastated that the two are totally off the dating market. One user even wrote that the pair getting engaged is “the best and worst thing to happen to sad women in their early 20s,” which pretty much sums up the whole vibe. Check out these tweets about Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal’s reported engagement to see how the Twitterverse is celebrating (or mourning) the update.

Bridgers and Mescal were first linked in May 2020 when Bridgers tweeted about Normal People, which starred Mescal as the lead character Connell. “Finished normal people and now I’m sad and horny oh wait,” she said. Mescal quickly responded, and the rest was history.

Though the two kept things very low-key for a while after their Twitter flirting, they finally went IG official in December 2021 with an adorable coupled-up photo on Bridgers’ account. The selfie showed Bridgers and Mescal on a boat ride as Mescal is kissing Bridgers’ forehead.

With such an adorable relationship timeline, it’s certainly not surprising that the two will be reportedly tying the knot soon enough.