Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ romance might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the duo’s definitely got style. On April 27, Wilde presented her new film Don’t Worry Darling (AKA where she met Styles), and her outfit choice was noteworthy. From an aesthetic standpoint, a royal blue two-piece suit and a gold cross necklace is a look, and she wears it well. Still, it wasn’t exactly the first time we’ve seen an ensemble like this done... in fact, this ‘fit looks a little Harry Styles-ish. So, um, did Wilde wear Styles’ suit and jewelry to CinemaCon? The world needs to know!

OK, let’s backtrack a little. In March 2019, Styles attended the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center in New York City. For the event, he wore a (you guessed it!) blue velvet suit from Gucci and a silver cross necklace. The outfit was so memorable that Styles actually gave it to the Hall of Fame museum for their “Right Here, Right Now” exhibit. Now, do I think Wilde pulled off a museum heist so she could wear the suit to CinemaCon? No, but it definitely looks like she took some inspiration from her beau.

To settle the suit question once and for all, Wilde’s blue velvet number was actually from Alberta Ferretti, not Gucci. But the rumor that she borrowed Styles’ gold cross necklace isn’t so easy to debunk.

This isn’t the first time that fans speculated Wilde may be borrowing Styles’ jewelry. She’s been wearing this necklace, in particular, for several months now. And back in November 2021, Page Six did a report on the speculation. There’s no way to confirm that Wilde was, in fact, wearing Styles’ necklace (it’s not like a gold cross on a chain is exclusive to the “As It Was” singer), but it does seem like a flirty nod to her new relationship.

However, there’s a chance Wilde will want to hold off going too public with Styles, especially considering what went down onstage at CinemaCon — er, when she was handed over custody papers from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

But hey, at least she had Styles’ style choices to give her comfort!