Machine Gun Kelly Accidentally Stabbed Himself To Impress Megan Fox…

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s love story has always been... intense, so it shouldn’t surprise me that knife-throwing was a part of MGK’s wooing process. And yet, here I am, shook once more by these twin flames. During a Dec. 1 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, MGK explained that early in their relationship, he accidentally stabbed himself to impress Fox, as one does.

The rapper told Fallon that the knife in question (or in his hand, as the case may be) was a custom gift from Travis Barker. (In case you forgot, MGK and Fox are friends with Barker and Kourtney Kardashian because, as a rule, ridiculously hot punk-rock couples stick together.) Having a personalized knife from Blink-182’s drummer would probably be enough to impress/scare most women, but MGK decided to take it a step further for Fox.

“Travis got me this knife that had an engravement from the new album on it, and I [told Fox], ‘Check this out. This is sick.’ And I threw it up, and it stuck in my hand,” MGK told Fallon. (I beg you, please do not try this at home.) MGK elaborated, “You know how you throw it up, and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her, and I was like, ‘Check this out.’” Spoiler: it didn’t work, and he still has the scar from where the knife landed.

(Yes, MGK is wearing a Jennifer’s Body T-shirt for the interview because duh. You can get a similar one on Etsy, BTW.)

Despite the fact that he stabbed himself in the hand, MGK played it cool for the rest of the night. It wasn’t until the next day that he sought out medical assistance. He told Fallon, “And then the next morning as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick... I got a knife in my hand.’”

Apparently, his lack of knife-wielding skills wasn’t a dealbreaker for Fox though. This happened early in their relationship, and they’ve been very public about their love in the time since. But this shouldn’t come as a total shock. In general, it doesn’t seem like Fox is too squeamish around her beau. After all, he does wear a pendant of her blood around his neck.

With a relationship like theirs, what’s one accidental stabbing?