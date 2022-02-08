It takes a lot for an email to truly catch me off guard, but a $65 pickle-shaped vibrator with the tagline, “The pickle that tickles back,” will really do it. Cue the confused laughter. Is this really what I think it is? Yep. So let’s open the metaphorical pickle jar and discuss. Lox Club, self-defined as a “members-only dating app for Jews with ridiculously high standards,” launched a sex toy with big dill energy on Feb. 8.

According to Lexi Kaminer, Lox Club’s VP of Growth, the inspiration for this ri-dill-culous idea came from a team meeting and an attempt to make Cupid’s favorite holiday a little more palatable. “Half of our team is single and therefore hates Valentine’s Day. So we were brainstorming an outside-the-box type of gift to make V-Day fun for all the other single people on Lox Club, while also paying homage to our deli roots,” she tells Elite Daily. (According to the company’s site, the app supposedly originated as a speakeasy hidden within an old deli, and the password to get in was “pickles.”) Kaminer continues, “[We] couldn’t think of anything. Suddenly, we hear that magical crunch of our intern biting into a pickle, and the rest is history.”

Lox Club

The vibrator doesn’t have a sleek design, discreet color, or pseudo-sexy name. It seems like mostly a gag gift (no pun intended), but that might actually be the ~vibe~ Lox Club is going for. This toy does the opposite of taking itself seriously, which I think we all need a little more of in romantic relationships — even the one we have with ourselves.

How do people actually feel about the pickle vibrator? “There’s nothing sexy about a pickle, so my initial reaction is WTF,” Sam, 25, tells Elite Daily. But that’s not necessarily a dealbreaker. “I do think it’s funny though, but I can’t see myself ever pulling it out on a date unless it was purely as a joke, in which case I would only do it with someone I’m more comfortable around.”

Megan, 24, has a similar response. “I would maybe use it in a long-term relationship as a joke, but for the purpose of adding spice to the moment, I think not.” Laura, 25, doesn’t see herself reaching for it either. “No, I would not though I am a proud pickle lover,” she says.

Blake, 26, isn’t sold on the idea of a pickle vibrator, either. “I understand that pickles are the right shape for a food-themed vibrator in theory, but I think that any food-themed vibrator would make me turn around pretty quickly,” he says. And yes, that means he wouldn’t be thrilled if a girl pulled this out on a date. “Unless she was way too far out of my league to say no, I think I would be out.” (Reminder: consent is key with pickles, too.)

But what about solo time — does that call for a change in tastes? Jackie, 26, says that she isn’t morally against pickle play, but it probably wouldn’t be her first choice. Her main concern? “That doesn’t even look powerful.” But hey, looks can be deceiving. (See that photo of the pickle vibrator nestled alongside a pastrami sandwich? Yeah, Lox Club shot it at Katz’s Deli in New York City, the location of that iconic When Harry Met Sally scene.)

Still, if you’re hoping to give someone (like a Lox Club member) the gift of self-pleasure for Valentine’s Day, this pickle might be the least awkward way to go about it. Even if it doesn’t give you an instant O, it’ll definitely give you a laugh.