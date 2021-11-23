Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron will probably always be the Bachelorette golden couple that almost was. But their relationship wasn’t quite so picture-perfect as it seemed on ABC... or Instagram... or YouTube. In her new book, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments, out on Nov. 23, Brown revealed what actually went down between her and Cameron, and it’s not quite as peachy as you’d think. According to Brown, the duo hasn’t spoken in over six months. Not to mention, the last text Cameron ever sent Brown is pretty hard to read.

A little refresher on Brown and Cameron’s relationship: After their breakup in 2019 and subsequent potential reunion, it was hard not to root for this duo... until Cameron was photographed leaving Brown’s apartment one morning only to be spotted on a date with Gigi Hadid two days later. (Yikes.) However, Brown and Cameron seemingly put their differences aside during the first leg of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020. ICYMI, they were part of the viral Quarantine Crew. But things were not as friendly (or romantic) as they appeared online.

“Two unhealthy people do not make for a healthy relationship. Not even a ‘friendship,’ or whatever it was we had. We slept in the same bed for 20 days, and he never tried to kiss me or anything,” Brown wrote in her book. “After a while, he started treating me like I was just annoying... Some days, he wouldn’t even talk to me.”

MARK BOURDILLION/WALT DISNEY TELEVISION/GETTY IMAGES

When their group quarantine ended, the added space didn’t improve things. Even though Brown tried to maintain their friendship, she eventually decided it wasn’t worth the effort or emotional pain. “I had to get honest with myself: even though I saw the good in him, my relationship with Tyler was not good for me,” Brown wrote. “I realized we were on different paths, and while I supported him on his, I wasn’t gonna do it at the cost of mine.” (I stan.)

After making that decision, Brown decided to let Cameron know that she needed some distance, aka she’d no longer be his “bench girl,” waiting on the sidelines for him to be interested again. In her book, Brown explained that she eventually told Cameron, “It just hurts me too much. I just need some space. Maybe down the line, we can try it again.”

His response? “Well… if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don’t, you don’t,” he texted her back. (Tyler, what?!?) Brown reflected on this cringey text in her book, writing, “I wish I was making that up.”

Based on that text, I can't imagine how this duo could ever “rock” with each other ever again — even as friends.