These Old KUWTK Episodes With Travis Prove Chemistry Was Always There

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian only confirmed their romance in Feb. 2021, but the duo has been close friends for nearly 15 years. In that time, the Blink-182 drummer has made his fair share of appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Whether he was bringing his kids over for a playdate or attending a Kardashian birthday party, the KUWTK episodes featuring Travis have always been *chef’s kiss*, and these OG Kravis moments have only gotten better with time.

Although Travis and Kourtney have been very open about their romantic relationship, there's still a lot we don’t know about their platonic roots. That being said, these old KUWTK clips are definitely worth a second (or third) watch. Plus, reminiscing on these earlier episodes is the perfect way to tide you over until the Kardashian’s Hulu show premieres in late 2021.

Apparently, there’s a good chance that Travis will be featured in the new show, but it still hasn’t been 100% confirmed. During a Sept. 2021 interview on Ellen, Kim Kardashian explained, “I honestly haven't talked to them about it, but I'm assuming because he's such a big part of Kourtney's life that hopefully they will be on.” Considering camera crews were on deck for Kravis’ celebratory engagement dinner on Oct. 17, it seems like Kim’s prediction is pretty spot on.

In the meantime, here are all of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians episodes Travis has been in (so far).

Season 13, Episode 8: “Guilt Trip”

In April 2017, Travis made his first appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and it was pretty low-key. In the clip, Kourtney introduced him as her and Khloé’s “neighbor and friend.” She explained in a confessional interview, “Our neighbor and friend, Travis Barker, decided to come over to Khloé’s house because his kids and my kids are really good friends.”

Although Kourtney and Travis were hardly flirting at the playdate, some Reddit users still noticed a spark between the two of them. “I definitely sense some chemistry here,” one wrote.

Season 14, Episode 9: “A Very Kardashian Holiday”

Travis was also included in some Kardashian holiday episodes. In KUWTK Season 14, he made a gingerbread house with the Kardashian family, icing it with an anarchist symbol (obviously). And although Kourtney and Travis’ interaction in the clip is brief, it does feel slightly flirty, causing many fans to wonder just how long they’ve been seeing each other.

Season 15, Episode 4: “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

In Season 15, Kardashian again invited Travis and his family to join her for a holiday-themed outing: ice skating. In an on-camera interview, Kourtney explained that she was building “new traditions,” and it seemed like she wanted Travis to be a part of them.

In the clip, Kourtney welcomed Travis with a quick hug. And despite the brevity of the moment, the two definitely looked happy to see each other. In hindsight, it’s hard not to wonder if there were some romantic feelings even back then.

Season 17, Episode 2: “Birthdays And Bad News, Part 2”

ICYMI, Kourtney was not psyched about turning 40. She famously had a tear-filled breakdown ahead of her milestone birthday, and explained to Khloé, “I feel like turning 40... It almost makes you analyze like, where you're at in your life.” She added, “It gives me anxiety and I don't know why.”

But, by the time of her birthday party, Kourtney managed to turn her attitude around — and in the Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, she was filmed getting kind of cozy with Travis. OK, so the camera only panned over them for a second, but it still captured the two sitting very close together at the birthday celebration.

Although footage of Kravis pre-romance is few and far between, these sweet moments definitely reveal a side of their relationship, specifically their friendship, that we don’t know a lot about. Plus, they help shed some light on how these two went from neighbors to each other’s “forever”s.

Here’s hoping Hulu graces us with more of these moments. But until then, I’ll be watching these clips on repeat.