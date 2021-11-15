Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live on Oct. 9, and the jokes haven’t stopped since. On Nov. 12, Kardashian went to her friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella’s wedding rehearsal dinner, where she gave a slightly shady toast, poking fun at her past marriages. Though most of her jokes were self-deprecating (and honestly very funny), there was one quip that raised some eyebrows — and not in a good way.

Per Us Weekly, Kardashian’s rehearsal dinner speech included a dig at her ex-husband Kris Humphries. And although I’m all for trolling your exes, her joke ventured into some yikes territory. “It’s honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding,” Kardashian said in her toast. “I mean, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding.” Ouch.

In case you need a little refresher, Kardashian and Humphries famously got married in 2011 before filing for divorce 72 days later. (Previously, she was married to Damon Thomas from 2000-2004.) Personally, I would have preferred a joke that did not openly question his sexuality in an extremely public way. Maybe next time, she could ask Pete Davidson for some comedy tips?

After throwing some shade Humphries’ way, Kardashian poked fun at her own understanding of marriage — or lack thereof. “When Simon asked me to speak, I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself,” she quipped. “So I don’t know what kind of advice he thinks I’m going to give to you guys tonight.” If you were wondering, her suggestion was actually for the officiant to get out of the way of the wedding pictures.

But she eventually changed her tune — from kinda offensive and cheeky to sincere and romantic. She told Huck and Riportella, “I know that this is gonna work. I know real love when I see it.”

Davidson, your move.