Despite the many rumors surrounding their relationship, Khloé Kardashian is reportedly “standing by" Tristan Thompson. ICYMI: Things in Kardashian and Thompson’s already pretty dramatic relationship have recently taken a turn for the extremely messy. In addition to claims from Instagram model Sydney Chase that Thompson reportedly cheated on Kardashian with her in January, there’s also reportedly drama surrounding a woman named Kimberly Alexander who claims Thompson fathered a child with her. It's a lot.

Kardashian is apparently not letting rumors get in the way of her relationship. "Khloé obviously gets upset when rumors are spread about Tristan being unfaithful, but the dust has settled a bit and they are still together," a source reportedly told E! News on June 2, adding that the reality star apparently believes Thompson was "faithful" to her. The source also reportedly insisted, "Khloé is not leaving him.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Kardashian to confirm the sources reported claims, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

The most recent cheating claims against Thompson come from Instagram model Sydney Chase, who first made the claims during an April 22 appearance on the No Jumper podcast. “He told me he was not in a relationship anymore, so I said OK,” Chase claimed of her reported January fling with Thompson. “We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything.” According to Chase, she ended things when she found out he wasn't single and "cut him off." She’s since doubled down on her claims on multiple occasions.

On May 4, both Page Six and TMZ claimed to have obtained emails reportedly sent to Chase from Thompson's legal team. “It is obvious that you are a liar,” the reported email reads. “Your claim that you had a relationship with Mr. Thompson is pure fiction. The purported texts you claim exist are equally fictitious, and they put words in my client’s mouth that he never said that are contrary to his thoughts and feelings. This is defamatory.” Though both TMZ and Page Six claim the emails exist, Thompson and his legal team have yet to confirm those details.

In addition to the drama with Chase, Thompson is also facing paternity claims from a woman named Kimberly Alexander. While Thompson has apparently already taken a paternity test that reportedly determined he was not the father of her child, Alexander claimed she was unconvinced.

"I feel like the whole issue originally stemmed from Tristan not wanting to choose a neutral setting for the DNA testing and using a Kardashian associated DNA Testing facility," Kimberly told E! News in May 2020. "I feel as if you really have nothing to hide then why not just go to a neutral testing site?” Multiple outlets claimed Kardashian and Thompson first reportedly sent Alexander a cease and desist that May in response to her continued claims that Thompson was the father of her child. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Kardashian and Thompson to confirm they sent a cease and desist to Alexander but did not hear back in time for publication.)

The drama reportedly didn't end there. According to documents reportedly obtained by Page Six on June 2, Kardashian is apparently now sending Alexander another cease and desist — this time for allegedly faking DMs from Kardashian and "harassing her and trying to drag her into the paternity drama that you have persisted in contriving notwithstanding that a DNA test from one of the nation’s top labs confirmed that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Kardashian to confirm these details, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

So, yeah. I think it’s safe to say things seem to be pretty messy for Thompson and Kardashian right now. But, if they can make it through all of this, I guess they can make it through anything?