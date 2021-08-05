Kaitlyn Revealed How Katie Really Felt When Greg Broke Up With Her

Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo’s messy breakup on the Aug. 2 episode of The Bachelorette was rough, to say the least. And co-host of the season, Kaitlyn Bristowe, commented on the sitch, which she experienced (partly) firsthand. ICYMI, Bristowe helped comfort Thurston after Grippo left, sitting with her on the bathroom floor. But, according to Bristowe, she didn’t fully understand what went down between the fan-favorite couple until the episode premiered.

At the time of filming, Bristowe only knew what she heard from Thurston, and the Bachelorette’s initial reaction to the breakup was mostly just shock and sadness. “I actually didn’t really fully know how that all went down until I watched it back,” Bristowe explained on an Aug. 5 episode of the Click Bait podcast, per Us Weekly.

“I was just hearing Katie’s side of the story and she was actually really, like, self-deprecating about it. I feel like she wasn’t angry at the time. She wasn’t like, ‘Oh, Greg gaslighted me,’” Bristowe explained. “She was kind of, like, ‘I don’t know what happened.’ … I felt bad for Greg until I watched it back.”

Bristowe didn’t explicitly say she was on Katie’s side, but she didn’t shy away from showing her loyalty either. And, according to her, Grippo’s reaction was completely out of line — even if Thurston could have handled things better, too. “Could Katie have, like, been a little more reactive to him saying these things? Of course,” Bristowe explained. (During the episode, Grippo told Thurston that he loved her, and Thurston’s response was “I just love looking at you.”) Bristowe added, “But the way he responded back to that I thought was bullsh*t.”

Bristowe also disagreed with Grippo’s claims that Thurston wasn’t being real (which he said in response to her calling him her “number one” and promising him a rose for the next week). “There are lists, there are roses, there are placements,” Bristowe defended. “That’s The Bachelorette. She can’t really fully reciprocate it if she can’t validate him until the end. And I think he just wanted to quit before he got fired. I think his ego was so hurt in that moment that he was like, ‘I’m gonna just flip this sh*t and get out of here.’”

Thurston appreciated Bristowe’s take on the breakup. She shared the Us report on the article on her IG Stories, writing, “[Kaitlyn Bristowe] sitting on the floor with me was my lowest point of my entire experience.” She also placed a crown sticker over Bristowe’s head. Safe to say, these two are sticking together through thick and thin (and bathroom floor crying sessions).

Instagram/@thekatiethurston

Whatever Grippo’s reasoning, their breakup was seriously devastating to Thurston and the rest of Bachelor Nation. Here’s hoping that everyone involved is doing better now — and that they give us all the tea on After the Final Rose.