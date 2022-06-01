It happens to the best of us. Well, mostly the best of Baby Boomers, lol. In an interview published in Harper’s Bazaar on May 31, America’s first lady revealed that she and President Biden have a special method to avoid arguing in front of Secret Service. Jill Biden calls it “fexting.”

The Gen Z and Millennial crowd, of course, generally takes “fexting” to mean “f*cking over text.” Clearly, Jill’s use of the NSFW phrase was an innocent mistake, but I gotta say, it’s still pretty hilarious. Poor Jill (who is 70) was just trying to explain that she and the president prefer to settle their arguments in private, even though they’re not alone very often.

And though she notes their disagreements are “occasional,” when she “fexts,” she means business. In the interview, Jill recalled a recent tense instance in which she sent a strong message to Joe. “I won’t tell you what I called him that time,” she mischievously told Harper’s Bazaar. Apparently, her husband wrote back, “You realize that’s going to go down in history. There will be a record of that.” And now, there’s also be a lasting record of a first lady using an Urban Dictionary term. (An Urban Dictionary user who goes by “Yagotta B. Kiddin” made an entry for the naughty term back in 2013.)

Honestly, it seems like Jill would be pretty trustworthy when it comes to giving rock-solid relationship advice. The Bidens have been married for a whopping 45 years. They met back in 1975, when Joe was a young, widowed senator and Jill was a 24-year-old college senior. Joe proposed five times before they tied the knot in 1977. (Evidently, the fifth time’s the charm.) Given the impressive half-century they’ve been together and the (casual) 24/7 stressors in their lives, they seem to be doing just fine — fexting and all.

Hey, maybe she’s really onto something. Can Yagotta B. Kiddin come up with a new, internet-safe term for hashing things out via text?