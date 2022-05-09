Jason’s Reaction To Chrishell’s New Relationship Is Sooo Sad

Dating your co-worker can be risky in normal circumstances, but having to watch your relationship unfold on TV, only to break up and have your partner move on? No wonder Jason Oppenheim’s reaction to Chrishell Stause’s new relationship is so sad. After showing the world their romance in Season 5 of the Netflix series Selling Sunset, Jason and Chrishell discussed their relationship, subsequent breakup, and Chrishell’s new romance with Australian rapper G Flip during the May 6 reunion special.

During the reunion, a previously unaired clip showed Jason discussing his breakup with Chrishell. In the conversation, he referred to Chrishell as “the love of [his] life” and “the one who got away,” which made his later reaction to Chrishell’s relationship with G Flip all the more heartbreaking.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them, and they are an extremely talented musician,” Chrishell said of her new partner.

After listening to his ex gush about her new relationship, Jason told her, “The smile that’s been on your face the last couple minutes makes me very happy, so I’m proud of you.” Being happy for Chrishell doesn’t make their breakup hurt any less, though.

“He’s not mad at Chrishell and he is happy for her from a friend standpoint,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on May 6. “But he is just really hurt. He has been feeling upset since they broke up, and that’s how he still feels.”

The Selling Sunset couple split in December 2021 after Jason decided he wasn’t ready to start a family, which is a goal of Chrishell’s. The pair began dating in July 2021, which the world got to see play out during Season 5, which dropped on Netflix on April 22. Viewers rejoiced after watching Chrishell and Jason finally take the leap from friends to lovers. Unfortunately, their sweet romance didn’t last long.

In March, three months after their breakup, speculation surrounding Chrishell and G Flip began after the Selling Sunset star posted them in an Instagram carousel. And at the reunion, Chrishell finally confirmed that she was indeed dating G Flip after they met on the set of their “Get Me Outta Here” music video, which will be released May 13. While I don’t know exactly when the couple linked up, it appears that Chrishell first started liking their Instagram pics in February.

Things have been heating up pretty fast for Chrishell and G Flip. A source told People that G Flip has already moved into Chrishell’s Los Angeles home. As if moving in together wasn’t a big enough commitment, Chrishell also gave G Flip a tattoo. On May 7, the Australian rapper posted an Instagram photo of Chrishell posing with their “Get Me Outta Here” thigh tattoo. Move over Kravis, looks like you’ve got some competition.

Though working with your ex (and filming a reunion special with them) will never be easy, it sounds like Jason and Chrishell are figuring it out as they go.