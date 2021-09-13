Congratulations are in order! James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet officially tied the knot on Sept. 11. The happy couple shared the news on James’ Instagram account with an adorable, sun-soaked photograph. “Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 ,” he captioned the post. “Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village or [sic] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️.” I’m not crying, you’re crying!

Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly traveled to the south of France to watch Kate’s younger brother and his new wife exchange vows. Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are said to have attended the ceremony as well, along with Carole and Michael Middleton (the groom’s parents).

The newlyweds’ adorable pups were also on the guest list. James has famously credited his cocker spaniel, Ella, with leading him to his now-wife — he told The Telegraph that Ella apparently approached Alizee at the South Kensington Kennel Club back in 2018. It’s all very 101 Dalmatians.

Reportedly, James and Alizee started dating later that year. They didn’t make their Instagram official debut until May 2019, though, when James shared a selfie of the two of them on a boat in the Caribbean (adorably sporting matching sweaters, I might add), captioned “Sail away with me ⛵️ ☀️ .” The pair announced their engagement less than six months later with another smiling selfie, this time captioned “❤️ She said OUI ❤️ . Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news 🥂🍾 #jalizee 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 .” They’d planned to wed in May 2020, but delayed the celebration because of the pandemic; hopefully it was well worth the wait!

Alizee — who grew up in France, Germany, Indonesia, Chile, Belgium, and England, and speaks three (three!) languages — is a financial analyst, while James is an entrepreneur and founder of dog food brand Ella & Co. (named for the matchmaking spaniel) and greeting card company Boomf. The couple currently live in the English countryside with their six dogs: Ella (of course), Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala.

Cheers to a very furry happily ever after.