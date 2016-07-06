How To Properly Prepare For Butt Stuff, As Told By A Porn Star

If you're interested in trying anal sex, welcome! This pleasurable experience can be made even better with a little preparation. Though sex ed may have made vaginal hygiene a priority in class, understanding how to properly clean your ass before anal sex is equally important when it comes to getting intimate. While there's no right or wrong way to go about anal sex (as long as everyone involved has enthusiastically consented, of course), attending your personal hygiene might make you feel more comfortable and even more turned on.

To consult on proper cleaning prior to anal intercourse, I spoke with the adult industry's biggest star, Joanna Angel, director and performer at BurningAngel.com (NSFW), to offer some tips on how porn stars clean themselves on set. Elite Daily also spoke with Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D., and host of the @SexWithDrJess podcast, for her take on how to ensure your anus is clean and ready for penetration.

Since Angel says she’s been in roughly 300 anal sex scenes herself, it's pretty safe to say she knows what she's talking about. The same goes for O'Reilly, who has 18 years of experience as a sexuality counselor, as well as extensive research on the development of training programs in sex education, under her belt.

Here's How To Clean Your Anus

“Well, I don't [clean my ass] in the shower,” Angel begins, insisting the best way to clean your ass prior to anal sex is with a water enema.

How does this work, exactly? At most drugstores, you can purchase yourself a standard water enema kit (which is sometimes called a “hot water bottle and syringe kit”). This should include a hot water bottle, a hose, a plug, and a rectal tip.

When you're ready to prepare yourself, fill the hot water bottle with water until it is roughly 90% full, which works out to roughly a liter to 1.5 liters' worth of liquid.

Then, close the bottle with the plug, fasten the hose to the plug, making sure the clamp on the hose is closer to the bottom and closed. Attach the rectal tip to the bottom of the hose. You'll probably want to coat the tip in some KY jelly to assist with insertion.

Now, head to the bathroom. Hang the hot water bottle (which should have a hook on it) on the showerhead. Then, lay down in the tub (for comfort, you may want to place a towel underneath you), insert the rectal tip into your butt, and open the clamp. If the water pressure is too strong, close the clamp, wait, reopen it, and let the water work its way through you until the hot water bottle is empty.

When empty, the objective here is to keep the water in your body for as long as you can. Three to 15 minutes is great, Angel says, but this all depends on how often you've done this. When the water is in your body, rotate to help coat the entire colon in water. Finally, empty yourself into the toilet.

However, this process is not the only way to prepare for anal sex. “It is a matter of choice, but it’s not necessary,” O’Reilly tells Elite Daily. “If you continue to use enemas regularly, there may be some risks related to tissue damage and an imbalance of the electrolytes. You can opt to use enemas, but you don’t need to use an enema in order to have anal sex.” She recommends talking to your health care practitioner to develop a method that works best for you.

If you do prefer to clean your anus before anal penetration, O’Reilly says daily showers or baths can help keep the area clean. “Use a mild soap and water to wash on the outside only,” She says. “Some people find that inserting a clean, wet (not soapy!) finger into their anus can help to clean out any fecal residue. Just be sure to wash your hand thoroughly with soap and water after insertion.”

If you do come across some fecal residue during anal sex, O’Reilly says it’s not a huge deal. “Often, it blends in with the lube (another reason to use lots of it, and I recommend Astroglide silicone),” she says. “Having said that, you know your body and your bowel movements best and some days will be better suited to backdoor play than others.”

Here's What To Eat Before Having Anal Sex

Your eating habits play a role in your hygiene. “Eating solid food with lots of fiber the day before or the day of anal sex is the ultimate key to success," Angel says. "I'll make myself smoothies with scoops of fiber in it (psyllium husks!) and well, yeah. Without giving too many gross details — it makes you all regular and stuff.”

Other high-fiber food that will assist in this regard are prunes, popcorn, flaxseed (try on yogurts or salads), oatmeal, rice, spinach, beans, and yogurt.

Note that many fruits that are high in fiber are also high in fructose, which can cause gas. Fruits with less sugar, like kiwis and oranges, will help you avoid this issue.

“Diet can absolutely affect anal pleasure and comfort, and a high-fiber diet is more likely to produce healthy poops,” says O’Reilly. “If you don’t have enough fiber in your diet and you have to push hard when going to the bathroom, irritation and muscle strain can occur and cause discomfort.” Drinking lots of water helps, too, as it helps your feces move more easily through the colon. So on the days leading up to anal, try your best to get those eight to 10 glasses of water a day.

Anal sex can be great, so when you want to indulge in it and avoid any “accidents,” heed the wise ways of Angel and O’Reilly and give yourself a good clean — however you feel comfortable.

Additional reporting was added to this piece on July 26, 2019 by Elite Daily Staff.