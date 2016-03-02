These 13 Butt Plugs Make Backdoor Play Even More Fun
Wait until you see the one that literally changes color to match your body heat.
The world of butt plugs is a fascinating and diverse one. From tails to glass to colorful popsicle-esque constructions, there’s something for virtually every mood or taste. Since the anus is rife with nerve endings, the butt plug can be an especially stimulating and fun toy for people who enjoy the sensation of pressure in the anus, to warm up the anus for anal sex, or to engage in BDSM play. “Regardless of your gender, your anus is packed with sensitive nerve endings,” writes sex educator Emily Morse. “Using a butt plug is a safe (and very fun) way to explore this erogenous zone. Some people like to use them during solo play, while others think it’s a great added sensation for partnered sex. In many cases, folks enjoy the sense of ‘fullness’ that comes with a butt plug, as this can amplify the other pleasurable feelings you experience during sex.”
If this is a kind of toy you’re looking to explore, make sure you always, always have lube on hand, as the rectum does not create its own lubrication after being stimulated. Water-based lube is a good place to start, especially for silicone toys, but note that it’s not effective for water-based play (shower sex, etc.) because it will simply go down the drain. Whether you’re using a butt plug by yourself or with a partner, lube is also important because it makes for smooth sailing in that oh-so-delicate region, vital for keeping its fine skin from unnecessary damage.
You also only want to choose butt plugs that are made from silicone, stainless steel, or glass: all non-porous materials that can easily be cleaned and won’t release gross chemicals into your body. And while it might be tempting, homemade butt plugs or DIY butt plugs aren't the best idea--rather, it’s a good idea to trust the experts on this one.
When you’re ready, start small. And when you want to try something a little more wild, we found some of the most delightful, unusual butt plugs out there that are sure to cause a sensation.
Release Your Inner Animal
Some of the most adorable and just plain funny butt plugs out there will offer you your tail of choice, whether it’s a bright pink bunny pouf or a radiant long unicorn fantasy.
If you’re going to f*ck like bunnies, you might as well dress the part!
With this long, colorful unicorn tail, your role play will always be magical.
For (Even More) New Sensations
If you’re already a fan of butt plugs and want to take your anal experience ~to the next level~, these are for you.
This toy’s a little on the larger side, but if you’re looking for a remote controlled experience--fun on your own or with a partner--as well as some beaded anal stimulation and vibration, this cool butt plug is a one-stop shop tech fantasy.
We promise this is way more fun than refilling your tires.
Who doesn’t love a good vibration? This one in particular is great for beginners and experienced practitioners alike.
Just like you, every Crystal Delights butt plug is one of a kind. This textured surface mirrors spiked pineapple, but much, much smoother (thank goodness).
When You’re Feeling Colorful
A spicy romp can bring out your giddy, playful, sassy side. Shine on!
A great partner thinks the sun shines out your ass, but even they’d probably be surprised by the full-on disco ball experience from this weirdly delightful butt plug.
With its joyful colors, this cute butt plug is just like a popsicle but...slightly different.
Like the butt plug version of Glinda the Good Witch from The Wizard of Oz. “You’ve always had the power, my dear!”
Almost like a thermometer, this butt plug changes color with the heat of play. Time to heat things up!
To Double Your Adventure
A great way to get in on some fisting action if you don’t wanna get your hands dirty (or even if you do). We gotta wonder how this hand model got the gig.
For the advanced practitioner, this locking butt plug keeps pleasure under lock and key, literally. Place it inside and it will expand “like a blossom to keep the plug from coming out.”
Expert:
Emily Morse, “Ask Emily: How to Buy Your First Butt Plug”
