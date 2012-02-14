These 5 Zodiac Signs Are Freaks In The Sheets, So Get Ready For Fun

Are you freaky and you know it? Do you have a drawer full of vibrating toys and more kinks than a garden hose? Then you may just be one of the freakiest zodiac signs in bed. While there’s nothing wrong with wanting and loving conventional sex, there are plenty of folks who just aren’t satisfied with missionary, and for certain zodiac signs, the idea of introducing BDSM, kink, or fetishism into the bedroom is pretty titillating (if not inevitable). And though being sexually adventurous means different things to different people, there’s no denying these five signs prefer their sex with a side of mischief.

Before you jump to conclusions about what it means to be a sex-loving zodiac sign, remember that “freaky” doesn’t necessarily have a negative connotation. As certified sex educator Alicia Sinclair previously explained to Elite Daily, "Creating labels for sex is silly in general, as there’s no right or wrong." Folks who are ~freaks in the sheets~ are simply open to experimentation and play, and as long as they have a consenting partner, then they should feel free to perform all the sexual gymnastics they want. If you’re one of these zodiac signs, then chances are you let your freak flag fly behind closed doors.

Aries (March 21—April 19)

As a fire sign, it should be no surprise that Aries are known for their fiery personalities in the bedroom. Courtship and cuddling are so not their thing — people born under the sign of the ram want to get down and dirty, not take things slow and steady. For Aries, sex is less a gesture of love and more a pursuit of pleasure, and being action- and adventure-oriented makes an Aries unafraid to try new things and to express their own fantasies, no matter how outlandish. If you get into bed with one, be prepared for some potentially kinky stuff.

Gemini (May 21—June 20)

Zodiac sign with the shortest attention span? It may just be Gemini. Gems are always on the hunt for a fun new challenge, so if you get into bed with one, don’t expect a run-of-the-mill experience. From BDSM to role play to trying out positions more twisted than a pretzel, the playful twins of the zodiac aren’t likely settle for ordinary. And since those born under this sign are expert multitaskers, they can pull off complex sex moves that would leave other signs scratching their heads.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21)

It's no secret that Scorpios are the most sex-centric sign of the zodiac. As a water sign, Scorpios are deeply passionate, and mind-blowing sex with this notoriously sexy sign is basically a guarantee. Ruled by the lustful planet Mars, Scorpios tend to go from zero to 100, sometimes skipping over foreplay entirely just to get to the main attraction. But that doesn't mean they're into ho-hum quickies — a Scorpio intends to make every bang sesh a wild ride. While those born under this sign are capable of great sexual devotion, they're better known for their fearlessness when it comes to sexual experimentation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21)

Sagittarians are explorers, and trying new and innovative ways to turn their boo on is basically their catnip. Those born under this sign live for boundary-pushing escapades, and even when faced with challenging sexual positions and intimidating-looking toys, they're eager to give anything a whirl. As this sign is represented by the centaur, Sagittarians are all about physical pursuits and fun challenges. Sagittarius is also ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, so nothing holds them back from embracing the unknown. Sagittarians are known for being flexible and accommodating, so just tell them your fantasy — they'll find a way to fulfill it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18)

Aquarians are wildly creative, so for them, missionary sex simply feels like a missed opportunity. Just like in life, these uninhibited and open-minded individuals are down to try anything once, no matter how wacky those ideas may seem. If you're looking for a partner who spends their spare time inventing sex positions and role-play personas, get yourself an Aquarius. If you're a hopeless romantic who likes sweet, tender lovemaking, you better look elsewhere.

If freaky sex isn't your thing, don't sweat it. But if you do find yourself in bed with one of these freaky signs and are down to play, then go for it!

