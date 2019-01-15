30 Flirty Texts To Send Your Crush On Valentine's Day

If you're single with a taste for romance, you've probably dreamed up the perfect Valentine's Day — complete with a smashing red outfit, delicious food, the perfect soundtrack, and the sex position you'd like your Valentine's Day evening to end in. One potential hiccup could be that you don't have anyone lined up to help you live out this V-Day fantasy. However, if you do have a hottie in mind, you're as good as gold — as long as you send them the right text. If you're in need of flirty texts to send your crush on Valentine's Day this year, then I've got some suggestions that will get the job done.

As Fran Greene, licensed clinical social worker and author of The Secret Rules of Flirting, previously told Elite Daily, flirty texts are the perfect low-pressure way to shoot your shot. "Texting allows you to craft your best flirt without distractions and without the anticipation of seeing an instantaneous reaction," she explained. "You can add, delete, and even get a friend's opinion if you need another set of eyes — all before you hit send."

Here's a little inspo for the digital candy-gram you can send your crush on Valentine's Day.

If They Know You've Got Major Heart Eyes... Nabi Tang / Stocksy "Every time I get a text from you, I feel like I've been shot by Cupid. 💘"

"Are you a cherub? Because I think you're extra angelic."

"I can't stop thinking about what it would be like to kiss you."

"Hey, it's Valentine's Day? Wanna 🐝🗻?" [Bee mine.]

"So, Valentine's Day is here. Are we doing something or what?"

“If you’re trying to figure out where to send my roses, here’s my address.”

“Cupid called, he wants his arrow back.”

“You, me, V-Day? LMK.”

“In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, I should probably tell you... I have such a crush on you.”

“You’re sweeter than chocolate.”

If You Want A Valentine’s Day Hookup... Nabi Tang / Stocksy "I'm eating these conversation hearts right now, but I'd rather eat you, TBH. 🤷🏾‍♀️"

"I don't have any frosting, but you can come eat my V-Day cookie."

"You look like Aphrodite in the streets... I'm wondering if you're also Aphrodite in the sheets. 🍑"

"I want to wake up on Tuesday morning with hella candy and you in my bed."

"I'm trying to put the XXX in XOXO. Wanna give me a hand?"

“Forget about Valentine’s Day. Will you join me for Valentine’s Night?”

“Be mine, naughty Valentine? I have plenty of gifts in store for you.”

“Hey there, good-looking. I have all these chocolates and candy hearts. Come over and help me eat them?”

“So, I bought this lacy red thong... Interested in seeing it?”

“If you’re shopping for my Valentine’s Day gift, here’s a hint: Skip the teddy bears and flowers — focus on sex toys instead.”

If They Don’t Know You’re Crushing Hard... ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images “It’s Feb. 14 and I might as well tell you: I think you’re cute.”

“Remember back in high school when you could pay $1 to have a flower delivered to your crush’s desk? I wish I had sent you one.”

"I know it's been awhile since we talked, but I’ve been thinking about you lately.”

"So, word on the street is that you have a secret admirer... any guesses who it might be? 💌"

"Valentine's Day is coming up and I was wondering if you had any plans."

"You know, I just can't shake this feeling we're meant to be together."

"Roses are red, violets are blue, and I just wanted to let you know, I kinda have a crush on you."

“Wait, you’re single? That’s interesting...”

“Since neither of us have Valentine’s Day plans, what do you think about grabbing a slice? It’s the best night for people-watching.”

“I’m not just saying this because it’s Feb. 14, but you’re pretty great.”