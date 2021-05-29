Dianna Agron Kissed A Woman On IG & Fans Are Losing It

Glee alum Dianna Agron just broke the internet with her latest Instagram photo. After recent rumors about who she was dating swirled, the star revealed her love for one person in her life. Here's why Dianna Agron’s Instagram kissing Megalyn Echikunwoke has fans losing it.

Agron, who played Quinn Fabray on Glee, previously posted photos of Echikunwoke on her Instagram, but their relationship wasn’t confirmed. Now it seems like the couple could possibly be a ~thing~, since Agron’s post on Friday, May 28 shows off her love for the 90210 alum. The post shows a photo of the two women kissing. “I love her, I lover her, I love her,” wrote Agron.

The two appear in the same clown-inspired costumes they did in a previous post from Agron. At the time, Agron posted a Halloween photo of Echikunwoke in November 2020, captioning it, “My Halloween, quarantine queen.” That caption was raised some eyebrows at the time, especially since Echikunwoke actually posted the kissing photo on her IG then, but it wasn’t until Agron reshared the lovey-dovey pic months later than fans really took notice.

Agron hasn’t specifically come out. She was previously married to Mumford & Sons member Winston Marshall, but they called it quits in 2020 after almost four years together. She’s definitely shown her support of the LGBTQ+ community in many ways, including auctioning off a kiss at the 2012 GLAAD Awards, and she’s also played three queer roles.

However, it seemed she reportedly set the record straight in 2011 after getting attention for wearing an “I Like Girls” tee by posting a statement on her Tumblr account. "Yesterday, during our second show, instead of wearing my usual shirt during ‘Born This Way,’ I decided to wear one that said ‘Likes Girls,’” she wrote. “It should have read, ‘Loves Girls,’ because I do. The women in my life give me things that the men in my life can’t. And vice-versa.” She concluded by writing, “No, I am not a lesbian, yet if I were, I hope that the people in my life could embrace it whole-heartedly. And let me tell you, I can easily spill (quite comfortably) what I admire, respect, and think is beautiful about any of the women in my life.”

It’s still unclear whether Agron’s kiss with Echikunwoke was romantic or not, but the IG post certainly has the internet buzzing. TBH, people don’t know how to handle it, but it’s clear they totally ship her and Echikunwoke if they are a couple.