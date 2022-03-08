Romantic rumors around Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams were swirling even before he declared his love for her during the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion. And although they’re staying tightlipped on their current status — on March 4, Vempati exclusively revealed to Elite Daily that she was “figuring it out” with Abrams, and she considered herself single — that hasn’t stopped people from rooting for them. The only catch? Vempati and Abrams’ astrological compatibility is imperfect at best.

Vempati is an Aquarius, an air sign ruled by Uranus, and Abrams is a Leo, a fire sign ruled by the Sun. And although these signs might be able to find some common ground — both signs are generally kind and generous — they are not naturally compatible. “Leo and Aquarius are on opposite ends of the spectrum being that they are juxtaposing signs,” Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of Saturn Return Survival Guide: Navigating This Cosmic Rite of Passage, tells Elite Daily.

But that doesn’t mean there’s no natural attraction. There’s plenty of potential for ~electricity~ between the lion and the water bearer. “Cupid’s arrow strikes these two hard — and fast. One can’t deny the instant attraction and a sense of ultimate connection. When these two come together it’s like they’ve known each other for a thousand years,” predictive astrologer Crystal B told Bustle.

Here’s how these signs play off each other.

At Their Core, They’re Both Generous

Leos and Aquarians may not be exactly perfect for each other on the surface, but they do share some values. As a sun sign, Leo loves shining for others, and they tend to focus that attention on themselves. Still, they occasionally shine that light on the people around them.

“A Leo would be someone who is bold and confident, always working to elevate themselves. On a bad day, they can be extremely dramatic. But on a good day, they are very generous and always wanting to help others succeed,” Stardust explains.

Aquarius has a different focus; their attention is regularly directed toward supporting others. “Aquarius is a sign that is focused on helping others, not themselves, succeed,” Stardust adds. “They are always one to give freely to groups and to humanity, which makes them one of the most giving zodiac signs.”

This commonality can bring this duo together. “When these two signs come together, sparks can fly due to the fact that they both want to help others succeed and are kind,” Stardust adds. “Both zodiac signs have a very generous heart, which can be a very great foundation for them both to connect on.”

Leo And Aquarius Have Different Emotional Ranges

Though these signs might find connection over shared values, they have very different ways of expressing their emotions — which could lead to problems in any romantic relationship, regardless of signs.

Stardust explains, “The caveat is that Aquarius is a little bit more aloof, and Leo is extremely intense.” (Um, remember when Abrams confessed his love and Vempati simply smiled? Yeah, that checks out.)

If these signs are not able to accept these differences and find a way to communicate despite their different emotional baselines, this could lead to some real trouble. Still, that doesn’t mean they can’t make it work. “If they can find a middle ground for them to understand their different emotional natures, then this relationship can work,” Stardust adds.

Fingers crossed for these star-crossed (potential) lovers.