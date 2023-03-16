Chrissy Chlapecka knows she’s a capital “B” Bimbo — and she loves it. The 22-year-old content creator and musician has bright pink hair, a massive collection of baby pink bikinis, and a debut single, which is (of course) titled “I’m So Hot.” Chlapecka’s central role on #BimboTok has earned her 5.1 million followers, and she’s now considered one of the most resonant voices in the movement. She’s known for redefining the bimbo as “radical leftist, pro-sex work, pro-BLM, pro-LGBTQ+, and pro-choice” — someone who embodies self-love and practices self-pleasure.

“I realized it's OK to embrace my sexuality and the parts of myself that — in a very male-dominated, cisgender, white world — you want to tuck away,” Chlapecka, who is queer, tells Elite Daily. Now, she’s setting her message to the tune of catchy pop music. On March 4, she released the music video for “I’m So Hot,” which features lyrics like: “Why? Why would I bother with touching anybody else / I’m so hot I'd f*ck myself.” On TikTok, the song has already been featured in 14,000 posts, with creators showing off when they’re at their most confident.

Like everything else about Chlapecka, the song is playful. But, as she puts it, she’s “not just this silly little cartoon on the internet.” All these things — her pink wardrobe, her provocative videos, and her viral sounds — add up to something bigger. “A lot of people have found beauty in calling themselves a bimbo,” Chlapecka says. “It's only ever been about doing things that make you happy.”

Here, Chlapecka explains the importance of embracing your inner bimbo, the deeper meaning behind “I’m So Hot,” and her favorite bimbo-spiration.

Elite Daily: When did you decide to reclaim the term “bimbo” for yourself?

Chrissy Chlapecka: My first viral video was me explaining this time I was in a Walgreens and this man called me a wh*re because I didn't give him my number. I started to notice what people liked to hear from me.

Eventually, one of my friends commented, "Bimbo-fication," with hearts and I was like, "That's it. Exactly. I am a bimbo." From there, I started making bimbo-related content — reclaiming my hyper-femininity and sexuality and all these things that feminine-presenting people are often put down for.

I didn't grow up with a lot of confidence or self-love. I tried to hide away the parts of me that were extremely feminine or seen as ditzy. I was in a pretty abusive relationship for a good chunk of my life, and once I got out of that, I really had to strip down and ask, "OK, who is Chrissy?" I had lost my sense of self. Through that, I got in touch with my feminine side, my queerness, and how I want to dress and walk through the world. At first, the bimbo movement was silly, but it became so important to me.

ED: What do you think people get wrong about the bimbo movement?

CC: People think it's centered towards men, assuming that every feminine person is acting that way to make men happier. But men are going to do what men do regardless of what you do. To me, it’s more of a self-love movement.

ED: I can imagine that people have strong reactions to what you say. What is your comments section like?

CC: I love my comments section. It’s super supportive and super fun. It's really lovely to see that I've generated a fan base that is full of caring, lovely, fun human beings.

I do get a fair amount of hate online from men who don't enjoy what I’m saying or see themselves in my videos. They don’t really upset me because I understand it's coming from a place of insecurity. If they were to come up to me on the street and give me advice, would I take it? Absolutely not. So I shouldn't care.

ED: Do you have any tips for embracing bimbo energy?

CC: Just start having fun with the things you wear. That's how I started. I slowly began to get more comfortable, realizing that people staring doesn’t necessarily mean that they're judging me. If they are, that's OK, too. Do your own thing and do it at your comfortability level.

ED: Who do you think is the most iconic bimbo?

CC: Dolly Parton. She's such a good person. She's so smart and so in tune with herself. I'll always strive to walk through the world as Dolly does.

ED: Of course a musician is your bimbo-inspo. I know your music career has just started, but what has the reaction been like to your song “I’m So Hot”?

CC: It's been phenomenal — way better than I expected. I was really nervous about transitioning from content creation to music because I feel those musicians aren't always taken seriously.

Music is my passion, so I put a lot of time into figuring out what my first single would be. It blew my expectations away to see people be so excited and connect with the song. It's beautiful.

ED: What was your inspiration for the song?

CC: I came up with the idea, "I'm so hot, I'd f*ck myself." But it became deeper to me as we wrote it. As someone who’s gone through sexual abuse, I know how important it is to reclaim myself and my body, and one way that I overcome a lot of what happened to me is through self-pleasure. It helped me relearn that my body is still my body. I'm not unlovable because of what’s happened to me.

I hope people who have felt down on themselves can find themselves in this song and feel on top of the world for two minutes and 37 seconds. I want that to stay with them forever. The song’s really helped me heal, too.

ED: Do you feel any pressure to make music for the TikTok algorithm?

CC: At first, I thought I had to get a viral video and viral sound. But the more I got comfortable with my writing, I let that go. I want my music to be good. The sound will go viral if it's good music.

ED: The song is certifiably viral now, so congrats. For promoting it, I love that you collabed with Sugar and Spice from RuPaul’s Drag Race. What was it like working with them?

CC: They are sweethearts. We've been mutuals for about two and a half years now, and we've talked here and there. I loved them on Drag Race. They were coming to Roscoe's [a popular gay bar] in Chicago, and I went to their performance. I got to go in the dressing room with them, and it was like seeing long-distance friends in person. It was so fun. We made that cute little video. I'm really happy that they were willing to do that with me, and I’m excited to keep growing our friendship.

ED: Speaking of genius marketing, I saw you’ve been rating the Spotify playlists the song has been added to on TikTok. Which is the wildest playlist title you’ve seen?

CC: “Suck My Clit,” and it had the Victorious soundtrack on it, too. I was like, "What?" I want to meet this person and be like, "What goes on in your mind?" Because that was brilliant.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.