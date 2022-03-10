Chrishell Strause wants people to keep it clean in her DMs — and she will tell your mom if you aren’t willing to play by the rules. After accidentally opening an NSFW photo on Instagram on March 9, Strause took to her IG Stories to discuss proper DM etiquette. And she really isn’t asking for a lot! Although her PSA should be common sense, apparently some people need to learn life’s lessons (see: consequences for sexual harassment) the hard way. And the Selling Sunset star was more than willing to teach them. Strause’s response to receiving an unsolicited nude picture was incredible.

“PSA: I don’t love opening DM’s [sic] to unsolicited 🍆 pics (NO ONE DOES) So I sent it to a guys [sic] mom today (Respectfully used ‘💩’ to cover some for her sake).” she wrote on her Stories. Apparently, the guy in question showed his mom a lot more respect than he did Strause. She continued, “He had just tagged her for International Women’s Day soooooo please don’t send those to me guys 😆😅 I won’t post them. But I will send them to your mom or your sister or wife or [girlfriend]...😎.”

She later posted a mirror selfie with the caption, “The girl you don’t want saying hi to your mom in the [DMs].”

Instagram/@chrishell.strause

This isn’t the first time that Strause has opened up about what goes down in her private messages. Apparently, fans have a habit of sliding into her DMs to shoot their shot. During a September 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Strause revealed, “I have to say I have had a few [DMs], yes. Yeah it's been... I don't know how to answer that, I feel so weird. But yes, that has been a nice surprise.” It was never a super successful tactic though. ”[I’ve responded] in a polite way. I haven't like gone and like... I haven't taken the next step, no,” Strause added at the time.

And considering her latest DM misadventure, it’s safe to say that Instagram won’t be the first place she looks for a potential suitor.