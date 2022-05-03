Am I the only one who thinks this is awkward?
The Met Gala might be the most glamorous night of the year, but gathering every A-lister together for one night of fashionable celebration has one unfortunate (yet still glam) side effect: a lot of celeb exes in the same building. TBH, the drama only makes it more exciting, so let’s round up the celeb exes at the 2022 Met Gala — awkward run-ins unfortunately not guaranteed.
Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson dated from April 2021 to August 2021, so yes, their romance was pretty short-lived. Still! Going to the Met Gala only to see Davidson with his new girlfriend, ahem, Kim Kardashian, feels unfairly awkward.