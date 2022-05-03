Awkward
Pete Davidson ran into his exes Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet.

These Celeb Exes All Hit The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Am I the only one who thinks this is awkward?

The Exes Roundup

The Met Gala might be the most glamorous night of the year, but gathering every A-lister together for one night of fashionable celebration has one unfortunate (yet still glam) side effect: a lot of celeb exes in the same building. TBH, the drama only makes it more exciting, so let’s round up the celeb exes at the 2022 Met Gala — awkward run-ins unfortunately not guaranteed.

Phoebe Dynevor And Pete Davidson

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson dated from April 2021 to August 2021, so yes, their romance was pretty short-lived. Still! Going to the Met Gala only to see Davidson with his new girlfriend, ahem, Kim Kardashian, feels unfairly awkward.

