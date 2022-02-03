Actor/model Cara Delevingne is opening up about the role models she wished she had during her “very stressful” childhood. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed that as a kid, she struggled to stay positive, especially given her mother’s heroin addiction and diagnosed manic depression. Delevingne explained, "Everyone has something they go through with their family. My life I feel was very stressful, because there was quite a lot of chaos, not being sure if people were OK or not." She went on to add how she wished she had more LGBTQ+ role models growing up, and how that representation could have helped her through difficult life spirals thrown in her direction.

She said, "I do think I would have hated myself less, I would have not been so ashamed, if I’d had someone… The one thing I’m happy about growing up queer and fighting it and hiding it is it gives me so much fire and drive to try to make people’s lives easier in some way by talking about it."

Delevingne came out as pansexual in June of 2020 after originally sharing that she was sexually fluid two years prior.

"However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person," Delevingne told Variety at the time. "The thing is with me, I change a lot. I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man.”

Delevingne has been romantically tied to many stars including Annie Clark of St. Vincent, Michelle Rodriguez, and Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.

While the lack of representation Delevingne faced was a common issue for many of her generation — and of generations prior — she now joins a new wave of stars rewriting the narrative for those behind us in the inclusive manner we’ve always craved.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.