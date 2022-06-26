For Your SO's Birthday, Check Out These 30 Gifts Under $50 From Amazon

It’s your special person’s birthday and you want them to know you adore them more than Harry Styles enjoys watermelon sugar. More than Kourtney and Travis love making out. Or as my ex used to say, more than all the molecules in the ocean. Turns out he didn’t, but I digress. However, you’ve got champagne tastes on a beer budget. And with inflation rising these days, we could all use a little more coin in our savings account. Luckily, showing someone how much you love them doesn't have to cost a ton of money. As the old saying goes, it’s the thought that counts. As long as you actually put some thought into it. That's why I've compiled this list of birthday gifts under $50 available on Amazon.

Take a load off and let me guide you through the wonderland that is Amazon. Keep scrolling and you'll find loads of unique and creative gift ideas that your significant other will love regardless of how much they cost. From practical coffee warmers to fancy tea boxes to keep caffeinated to quirky golf pens to doodle with to rustic bottle openers to pop open those bottles. there's something for everybody. Even that extra picky person. Enjoy and you can thank me later.

Amazon Rating: 4.6/5

What better way to say happy birthday than with a candle that literally smells like buttercream cake? For the person who likes to celebrate their big day all month, this candle is a perfect choice. One reviewer wrote, “Smells delicious and not like a fake vanilla. Real candle lovers know what I mean,” says one reviewer.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Make cooking dinner more entertaining with these unique foodie dice. The dice are categorized into cooking method, protein, carb, herbs, veggie, and bonus ingredients. Roll them to come up with a quick meal plan. For example, one night you might make sautéed (cooking method) beef (protein) with potatoes (grain/carb), basil (herb), spinach (veggie), and mushrooms (bonus item).“Want to make cooking dinner fun? This product is for you,” said one reviewer. “Sometimes after my 9-5 job, my brain is just 'done' and it's hard to come up with a solid dinner plan. This bag of dinner suggestions makes it fun.”

Amazon Rating: 4.9/5

Nature lovers will enjoy swilling their favorite beverage in these gorgeous glasses. “The glass design is beautiful, and the glass has just enough weight to feel solid but not heavy,” a reviewer said. “We've run them through the dishwasher multiple times and haven't noticed any wear or flaking of the picture.”

Amazon Rating: 4.2/5

As any jewelry lover knows, rings are cute but they’re also incredibly easy to lose. A ring stand is the ideal solution for anyone who keeps misplacing their rings or simply wants a place to take them off for a minute. “I love this so much! I just got engaged and have been trying to figure out the best way to temporarily but safely set my ring down when cooking or cleaning without having to go put it in its ring box every time,” a reviewer wrote. “I happened upon these concrete rings holders and immediately fell in love.”

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Is your partner feeling kind of stressed? Then they’ll love these bath bombs that allow them to relax. Even better, they smell as good as they look. “These are amazing I would purchase again. They really help with dry skin especially on my heels,” a reviewer wrote.

Amazon Rating: 4.7/5

Can there be anything more relaxing than a spa day? Methinks not. This lavish lavender spa basket will delight your partner with an array of goodies. Bonus point if you live together because they might just share. “The assortment of boutique items supporting small business was perfect and the quality of the items was excellent. Will definitely order from them again,” one reviewer wrote.

Amazon Rating: 4.6/5

This rom-com for book lovers was an instant New York Times bestseller, and for good reason. “I've come to the conclusion that Emily Henry writes the perfect romances for me. With each book she writes I fall more and more in love with her writing and characters,” a reviewer wrote.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Candles are usually scented with the likes of flowers and fruit. But meat and booze? That’s not something you smell every day. If your partner likes their Bs (bacon and bourbon) look no further than this soy wax candle. “This candle was well received by my son. It was amazing, it [smells] like bacon and bourbon!” one reviewer wrote. “He said when lit there is a nice smoky smell which lasts for about 20 minutes, then it starts to have a sweeter scent.”

Amazon Rating: 4.3/5

Sweet and salty, these mouthwatering pretzel rods will satisfy anyone who can never decide what to snack on. “These were fresh (crispy, good crunch) and the chocolate was just the right amount (not so much that it would melt in your hand or become cloyingly sweet),” a reviewer said. “Our favorite was the white chocolate one with sprinkles!”

Amazon Rating: 4.8/5

This whimsical bookmark will delight any Wizard of Oz lover. Or anyone who loves a cute pair of legs. “SO adorable, SO unique, SO well-made,” one reviewer said. “PERFECT gift for a book-loving friend or bookclubber.”

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

Did you know you can buy customized gifts on Amazon? Me neither. Every item in this box can be selected by you, so it’s tailored for the specific recipient's taste. The combinations are endless. “I bought this as a birthday gift and my friend absolutely loved it. It is really cool how customizable it is,” one reviewer wrote. “I will definitely be buying it for gifts in the future. Everything in the box smelled great and was very pretty and high quality.”

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

If you and your partner were monkeys, you would pick through each other’s hair to groom one another. Luckily we are humans and we have combs. These handy pocket combs allow your love to comb their hair at a moment’s notice. “The beard comb strikes the perfect balance between form and function,” one reviewer wrote. “This foldable comb is sturdy and stylish, conveniently slipping into the pocket of your jeans or backpack. I use my beard comb throughout the day to maintain my desired style. This is a must have for the beard aficionado.”

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

Flowers, but make it an animal. This adorable bear looks great as a decorative piece or in the case of one reviewer, a new friend. “This rose teddy bear was a great idea, my wife loves it and even talks to it every day,” one person wrote. “Highly recommend this product.”

Amazon Rating: 4.8/5

Forget texting “I love you.” Go old-fashioned with a personalized metal note. Should your significant other ever need a reminder of how you feel, all they have to do is dip into their wallet. “Wow! This is such a personal gift,” a reviewer wrote. “I wrote exactly what I wanted to be engraved on the card, and it is truly amazing. My husband absolutely loved it and carries it in his wallet.”

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

For the person who travels a lot, this wallet is a keeper. It holds all your cards without taking up too much space. “This wallet solved my problems while still being slim and surprisingly built as well as it was designed,” one reviewer said. “I can carry my ID, Passport Card, Nexus Card, Work RFID Card, Company CC, and two personal CC's, And I still have room for 3 more cards and a bit of emergency cash.”

Amazon Rating: 4.6/5

This plant propagation station not only looks cute, it also creates new plants that are suitable for planting later. “This little station just keeps making little sprouts! I love being able to keep it up on my window sill and adding random cuttings to it. It was very easy to assemble. It is super quick to clean.

Amazon Rating: 4.3/5

If you want to dress up a wine bottle, this personalized box gets the job done. Whether it’s a Three Buck Chuck or something a little more upscale, this wine box will spruce up your gift. “The box is so beautiful,” one reviewer wrote. “It is a quality piece which exceeded my expectations.”

Amazon Rating: 4.9/5

This solid structure is not only a bottle opener but a statement piece. Add a monogram and a special date to make it personal. “Perfect! So well made - excellent quality!” a reviewer said. “You won’t regret getting one! Love it!”

Amazon Rating: 4.8/5

Woof woof. If there’s anything I know about dog owners, it’s that they absolutely love their pooches. Make them happy with these cute doggie coasters. “These are seriously the cutest things I've EVER bought!! I am totally obsessed with them!!” one reviewer said. See what I mean?

Amazon Rating: 4.6/5

Pass the time while you’re stuck on the phone or a boring Zoom meeting with these cute golf club pens. The gift box serves as a putting green and comes with mini golf balls allowing your partner to “play” with the pens. “I’ve gotten two of these for friends that golf and love nick-nacks. They both LOVE them. One of their bosses got jealous and we ordered him one too, lol.”

Amazon Rating: 4/5

For people who love coffee but enjoy nursing it for a while, this mug warmer hits the spot. They’ll never drink a cold cup of coffee again. “I have been looking for a good mug warmer for a while,” a reviewer wrote. “I’m constantly in [a] meeting for work and cannot get through a cup of coffee without it turning cold.”

Amazon Rating: 4.6/5

This cute, cat-shaped ice cube tray makes for the purrfect present for any cat lover. Liven up any drink with a feline friend. “What are you looking for? You saw the picture. It makes ice cubes in the shape of cats,” a reviewer said. “If you want tiny frozen water cats to melt into your drink, this is for you.”

Amazon Rating: 4.3/5

Nothing beats a massage after a long day. With this handy electronic friend, you no longer have to rely on an expensive spa experience to work out those knots. “This back massager is wonderful!!!” a reviewer said. “I was actually a bit nervous at first because the price point is so low, but it is truly great quality.”

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Simple and sleek, this pendant necklace can be engraved with the recipient's name and comes in rose gold, gold, or silver. “This necklace is even more beautiful in person than the photos show,” one reviewer wrote. “Elegant and unique. A beautiful statement piece!!”

Amazon Rating: 4.8/5

Tea enthusiasts will feel sophisticated with this beautiful tea box. Enjoy high tea or breakfast tea in style. “Although I hate to be taken in by beautiful packaging, since it can distract from the quality of the product inside, I have to admit these little triangular tea bags with the single green leaf that hooks over the side of the cup are creative and hugely pleasing,” one reviewer wrote.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Sleek packaging and an intoxicating scent? Check and check. “I normally never leave product reviews, but this product was THAT fantastic!” one reviewer wrote. “Fantastic customer service - from communication to packaging and most importantly quality. My skin [has] never been softer and brighter.”

Amazon Rating: 4.8/5

There’s something so romantic about the nighttime stars and this beautiful piece captures that wonder. Choose the date and time to capture your special moment in the sky. “Let me just start with it is 10000% worth the money. Most places charge at least $40 for [an] 8x10,” one reviewer wrote. “I paid $14.99 for [an] 8x10 and it is stunning!! It is on a thick glossy card stock, has the exact lag/log as the place I chose and not a single flaw can be found. It is perfect!”

Amazon Rating: 4.7/5

Affirmations are great. Affirmations on the go are even better. This reminder of awesomeness will be appreciated when your love is feeling down. “I got this as a gift and it is absolutely loved! It's super easy to clean, nice durable quality, keeps hot things hot for hours and cold things cold for hours as well,” says one reviewer.

Amazon Rating: 4.8/5

Simple, classic and straightforward this engraved keychain is great for someone who doesn’t love a ton of bells and whistles. “Such a cute gift for our 5 year ‘wood’ anniversary!” a reviewer wrote.

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

If you haven’t enjoyed a shower steamer yet, what are you doing with your life? Steamers take regular showers to an elevated spa experience and will undoubtedly make your pamper-loving partner very happy. “These make nighttime showers A DREAM. I get out feeling so relaxed. The scent is plenty strong, just make sure the water is hitting it, but not submerged,” one reviewer wrote. “I bought 3 packs of different scents & I’m obsessed with all of them. I share a bathroom with 3 guys & if I can be transported to a luxury spa by just closing my eyes & taking a deep breath, you can too.”

Giving birthday gifts can be tricky, but it doesn’t have to be thanks to this ever so handy list. Make gift giving easy with quick shipping and get your partner something they’ll love. It’s a win all around.