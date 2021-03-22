At first, Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo’s three-year romance seemed like it was taken out of The Lizzie McGuire Movie screenplay. The former Disney star and the Italian pop singer first connected over Instagram before falling for each other at Coachella. What followed was a sweet and deep romance, punctuated by Instagrammed PDA, poetic moments, a bout of long-distance, and even a sweet engagement in March 2021. However, by June 2022, the duo decided to call of their engagement, surprising plenty of fans (including me). So, um, what happened? There’s no time like the present to dig into Thorne and Mascolo’s relationship timeline.

Below, find a play-by-play of their polyamorous, long-distance romance:

April 2019: Bella And Benjamin Met At Coachella The Daily Mail published pictures of Thorne reportedly packing on the PDA during a lunch date with Mascolo in San Diego on April 19, 2019. The photos surfaced just days after Thorne announced her split from Mod Sun, her boyfriend of two years. According to an interview Mascolo did with ICON Magazine in March 2021, the pair first met in Palm Springs at Coachella 2019. "Our journey together began nearly two years ago in Palm Springs," he explained. "We met at Coachella, and I immediately knew she was different from all the other women I met in my life." (According to Thorne, they actually met over Instagram a few days earlier.) By June 2019, the duo became Instagram official.

August 2019: They Walk The Red Carpet The pair's red carpet debut took place in August 2019 when they attended the Venice Film Festival together. I'll give you a minute just to revel in the pictures: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

October 2019: Bella Goes Instagram Official With A New Girlfriend Thorne shared her new girlfriend Alex Martini on Instagram in October 2019. "She's very cute. First girl I have dated that's camera shy,” Thorne captioned the since-deleted photo, per E!. But by November 2019, it seemed like things were over between the two of them. Thorne explained her thoughts on polyamory to Cosmopolitan, “Obviously, dating two people at once is a little difficult. I’m just with Ben now, so I’m not seeing any girl currently. If you’re gonna date a guy and a girl at the same time, those people have to really f*ck with each other. Or literally f*ck with each other. You know what I’m saying? It’s like, it really depends on finding the right mesh of two people.” Maybe Martini just didn’t mesh with Thorne and Mascolo together?

February 2020: They Celebrated Valentine's Day Together On Valentine's Day 2020, Thorne posted an Instagram tribute to Mascolo. Alongside a couple of loved-up pictures of them together in Malibu, she wrote, “Running away together brb 🌡😍💍HAPPY VALENTINES DAY!!! Who wants to be our third? 😍”

April 2020: They Celebrated Their First Anniversary Mascolo celebrated the first year of their relationship by penning this tribute alongside a picture of Thorne biting his lip.” About one year ago, out of the blue you landed like a UFO alien in my very normal Italian popstar life and f****d up all the plans I had for a outrageous Coachella weekend and summer in Ibiza and Mykonos. Safe to say this was no doubt the best thing that ever happened in my life, I’m forever grateful to you my beautiful little girl, god bless the moment I put aside my shyness to randomly text you and say ‘let’s hang out,” Mascolo wrote. He continued, “Thank you for being yourself no matter what and teaching me the meaning of love and life: you are the smartest, funniest, sexiest, craziest and cutest creature that ever walked planet earth. I miss you so much, you deserve all the love and flowers my heart and bank account can afford. BTW I’m writing so many songs about you, one ballad after the other I am now to softest and most romantic b*tch ever and I’m proud to embrace it.” Thorne kept her tribute simple, writing alongside a video of them pecking, “One flippin year @b3nm in Italy 🥰 can’t wait to go back 🥰🥰.”

July 2020: They Reunited After Being Long-Distance For Months Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Thorne and Mascolo were unable to see each other for months as they quarantined in America and Italy respectively. (Typically, they split their time between the two countries.) In July of 2020, they were finally able to reunite. Alongside a picture of a shirtless Mascolo wearing a "Bella" hat, Thorne wrote on July 2. “After almost 5 months I get to see my boy on Monday ❤️🌎 I wanna cry I’m so happy ❤️❤️❤️ also peep the hat says my name 😍.”

November 2020: They Became Costars The duo starred alongside each other as a couple in Time Is Up, Mascolo’s first film. “Shooting my first Movie, making my new Music, working and living side by side with my partner in crime,” Benjamin wrote on Instagram at the time. “2020 has been crazy, 2021 is going to be f*cking insane.” In August 2021, Thorne also opened up about working with her SO. “I felt like portraying true love on screen was more effortless and romantic because we were together in real life. I got to fall in love with Ben all over again,” she told Nylon. “All the butterflies and nerves you get when you first meet your crush came flooding back. It was like we were in the ‘honeymoon’ stage of our relationship again.”

March 21, 2021: They Got Engaged On March 21, Mascolo announced that he and Thorne had gotten engaged after almost two years of dating. He shared the engagement update to his Instagram page by posting a series of selfies of himself with a ring-clad Thorne and the caption, “She said YES 💍🖤 @bellathorne.” Mascolo used the back of the script of his and Thorne's new movie Time Is Up to pop the question. "I wrote the love letter on the back of our new movie... at the end of the last scene, she was at monitor watching with the director and.. surprise," he explained, per Cosmopolitan, on his Instagram Story. Thorne was clearly pleased with the proposal, considering she said yes. But she was also pretty jazzed about the ring, posting this footage of it to her Instagram Story: Instagram/Bella Thorne So exciting!

June 2022: They Broke Up INSTAGRAM/@BELLATHORNE @B3NM After reports of their breakup started on June 2, Thorne confirmed the breakup rumors were true in a June 3 IG Story. She wrote, “I broke up with ben [sic] for my owns [sic] reasons please stop asking this is a personal matter.” But it seemed like there were no hard feelings. Mascolo reposted it on his account and added, “Please respect her space 🤍” In a lengthy statement Mascolo shared on Instagram on June 2, he wished her the best and said he “will always be there for her.” On June 2, Mascolo wrote of their split, “I promised myself I will embrace the pain and the discomfort that comes with such separation from the woman I most love and always will love... I wish only the best to this person and will always be there for her.”

Although things may not have ended in happily ever after for this duo, it certainly seems like they went their separate ways on good terms.