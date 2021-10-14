Never one to skimp on drama, the most recent season of Bachelor In Paradise was full of twists and turns — including the coupling (and eventual breakup) of former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and former Bachelorette contestant Thomas Jacobs. Despite a somewhat rocky start, things seemed to be going well for the pair until the season finale. As some couples prepared for final dates and Fantasy Suites, Becca chose to end her relationship with Thomas, saying she didn’t “100%” know the real him. But a few months post-production, the pair reconnected and are now going strong. So, how did Becca and Thomas get back together? The two have opened up about their brief split and rekindled romance and honestly, we’re so here for it.

While chatting with hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo on Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation (a podcast and video series covering all things related to the ABC franchise), Becca explained that she was wary of leaving the show with a ring (for the third time) after such a short stint in Paradise.

“We had a great time together and I would say it was smooth sailing for those weeks that we spent on the beach together, which was incredible to start a relationship, but for me, to leave a third time with somebody I really had to know who I would be leaving with,” she said. “I was like, I see this positive fun-loving, supportive great guy, but to make a relationship, there's going to be hard times and I wanted to see how he would get through adversity or handle any hiccup in the road, and I didn't get to see that on my time really in Paradise.”

It’s why she called it quits in Mexico, yes. But, as she explained on Talking It Out, Becca sensed a certain fierceness in Thomas — a willingness to fight “tooth and nail” for their relationship. “It was a new experience for me and I was like, ‘That's really special,’” she said. Which is why she snagged his number and got back in touch after the show.

“When she first texted me, she started off, ‘I know I'm probably the last person you want to hear from right now,’” Thomas said. “And it couldn't be further from the truth, that's the one text I was waiting to hear. That's the one person I wanted to see. That's the one person I wanted to hold.”

(No, no, that’s not a tear. There’s just sand in my eye!)

From there, Becca headed from LA to San Diego and the pair “picked up right where [they] left off,” talking until the wee hours of the morning. “I think right away he picked me up and kissed me and then we just had unlimited time to explore what this could be,” she explained.

As far as the future goes, things are looking bright (like, sparkly diamond ring kind of bright) for these two. “It’s something we've talked about,” Thomas said, referencing a potential engagement. “I mean, I don't want to spend my life with anybody else.”

Somebody get Neil Lane on the phone (and toss me a pack of tissues, please) — stat!